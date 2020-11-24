GROUNDFLOOR Ranks No. 102 on Deloitte's 2020 Technology Fast 500™ List

ATLANTA, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GROUNDFLOOR , the wealthtech platform that allows everyone to build wealth through real estate, today announced it ranked No. 102 on Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 ™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology companies in North America. This was the first time that GROUNDFLOOR applied for the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 award.

"We founded GROUNDFLOOR on the idea that private capital markets would function better if they were open to everyone on equal terms. Our rapid growth is a testament to how technology is enabling everyday Americans to venture beyond the status quo of stocks, ETFs, and REITs," said co-founder and CEO Brian Dally. "We're honored to be recognized as one of the fastest growing technology companies in North America."

Now in its 26th year, Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2016 to 2019. To be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues.

In addition to the Deloitte Technology Fast 500, GROUNDFLOOR has been recognized for numerous other honors in 2020 including: Inc. Magazine's List of 5,000 Fastest Growing Companies, Benzinga's Best Lending Platform Award, the HousingWire Tech 100 Award, the Technology Association of Georgia's Top 10 Most Innovative Companies, Atlanta Business Chronicle's Pacesetter Award and the Golden Bridge Award for Startup of the Year.

About GROUNDFLOOR

Founded in 2013, GROUNDFLOOR opens private capital markets to all. GROUNDFLOOR was the first company qualified by the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission to offer direct real estate debt investments via Regulation A for non-accredited and accredited investors alike. Today, it remains the only product offering everyone the ability to build fully customizable real estate debt portfolios for short-term, high-yield returns. The company is headquartered in Atlanta and has raised $23.7 million in equity capital from a variety of sources, including venture capital and online public equity offerings. As of its most recent round of financing, the company is 23 percent customer-owned.

