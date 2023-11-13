Groundfloor recognized for its growth, investment and lending technology in three more awards

Fintech company receives honors from the Deloitte Technology Fast 500, the Benzinga Global Fintech Awards and the IMN SFR Awards

ATLANTA, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Groundfloor, the award-winning wealthtech platform with over $1 billion in investment volume, has earned recognition from three more national awards. This latest batch of awards honors the company for its continued growth and innovation from both the investing and lending solutions offered through its platform. These awards come on the heels of the launch of Groundfloor 3.0: the wealthtech company's third generation investing platform, a mobile-first offering allowing everyone to create a diversified portfolio of high-yield real estate investments, with the industry's lowest barriers to entry and most consistent returns. Since 2013, Groundfloor has delivered returns of nearly 10% and returned more than $500 million in repayments for its 230,000+ registered users.

The honors for Groundfloor include:

  • Being named for the third time to the Deloitte Technology Fast 500, which lists the fastest-growing private technology companies. This recognition is based on Groundfloor's fiscal-year revenue growth percentage over a three-year period. From 2019 to 2022, Groundfloor revenue grew by 240%.
  • Selection as a finalist for the Best Alternative Investments Platform in Benzinga's Global Fintech Awards. This marks Groundfloor's fourth occasion of being recognized by Benzinga's Fintech Awards. In 2020, the company won the category for the Best Lending Platform.
  • Being honored as a finalist for the IMN SFR Awards in the Best Fix-and-Flip Lender of the Year category. This is the first time Groundfloor has been recognized by IMN.

"These three awards reflect our innovation and growth as both a capital provider for real estate entrepreneurs and an alternative investment platform as well," said Groundfloor CEO Brian Dally. "We're honored by the recognition, all the more so knowing we've continued to perform and deliver on our mission through bull and bear markets alike. Investors rely upon our resiliency and ability to adapt to market conditions as we have."

In addition to unveiling Groundfloor 3.0 last month, the company launched Labs earlier this year as well as extending its Groundfloor Notes product to all investors. Labs by Groundfloor allows new investment concepts to be brought to market more quickly by introducing them to the platform's established base of accredited investors. Groundfloor Notes, which offers short-term secured returns up to 10%, is now accessible to everyone after receiving regulatory qualification in the summer. Groundfloor 3.0, Labs and Notes all underscore the company's growing leadership position in alternative investments, invest-tech and real estate financing.

About Groundfloor
Celebrating its 10th anniversary in 2023, Groundfloor is an award-winning fintech company that levels the playing field in financial markets for individual investors. Known for its regulatory prowess and developing completely new financial products for individual investors, the company was the very first to be qualified to offer direct real estate debt investments for both accredited and non-accredited audiences alike. The company has won numerous awards for its product innovation and growth, including four years in a row of being on the Inc. 5000 List. Since it launched in 2013, Groundfloor's investors have consistently seen 10% annualized returns across its short-term investment offerings. For more information or to get started investing fractionally in real estate, visit Groundfloor.com

