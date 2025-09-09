Grounds for celebration: Americans remain committed to coffee

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Coffee, the quintessential kitchen table staple, remains at the top of Americans' beverage choices, with more American adults (66%) drinking coffee each day than any other beverage, other than bottled water. 85% of past-day coffee drinkers had coffee at breakfast; 82% drank coffee at home; and coffee drinkers consume an average of nearly 3 cups per day.

The Fall 2025 National Coffee Data Trends (NCDT) report was conducted by Dig Insights on behalf of the National Coffee Association (NCA) and released in advance of National Coffee Day on September 29. NCA will also mark National Coffee Day by hosting a celebratory event on Capitol Hill in conjunction with the bipartisan Congressional Coffee Caucus .

Overall coffee's popularity has held steady since 2022, with bottled water typically taking the top spot only in the summer months. Cold/iced and frozen blended coffee also experienced a summer popularity bump, accounting for 31% of all coffee consumed in the June survey (compared to 23% in the survey conducted in January 2025).

Specialty coffee continues to reach new heights in popularity, consumed by a record 48% of American adults in the past day (up from 37% in 2021). Traditional coffee is consumed by 41% of American adults each day (compared to 38% in 2021).

Brewing methods have remained relatively consistent, with drip brewers still the most popular preparation method (38% of past-day coffee drinkers had coffee prepared with a drip brewer), followed by single cup brewers (23%), cold brewing (17%), and espresso machines (11%). Instant and ready-to-drink coffee continue to grow in popularity, with 11% of past-day coffee drinkers having instant coffee (up from 6% in 2021) and 19% having ready-to-drink (up from 9% in 2021).

NCA President and CEO Bill Murray commented:

"Coffee's staying power as a beloved touchstone in Americans' daily lives is remarkable, and its contributions to our health and our economy give Americans even more 'grounds for celebration' this National Coffee Day and every day."

Other key findings from the Fall 2025 NCDT report include:

Grocery stores are the most popular place to purchase coffee for at-home preparation: 40% of past-day coffee drinkers who made coffee at home bought their coffee at a grocery store, 29% purchased their coffee in a mass merchandiser (also known as "big-box" stores), and 14% bought their coffee online. These figures have remained consistent over the past year.

40% of past-day coffee drinkers who made coffee at home bought their coffee at a grocery store, 29% purchased their coffee in a mass merchandiser (also known as "big-box" stores), and 14% bought their coffee online. These figures have remained consistent over the past year. App-based and drive-through purchasing reach record highs: An all-time high 59% of coffee drinkers who bought a coffee out-of-home in the past week purchased it at a drive-through (up 9% since 2024), and 36% ordered through an app (up almost 6% over 2024).

About the National Coffee Association:

The National Coffee Association (NCA), established in 1911, is the United States' oldest and largest trade organization representing coffee businesses of all types and sizes, including the producers, roasters, brands, and other companies responsible for 90% of U.S. coffee commerce. More American adults drink coffee each day than any other beverage other than bottled water, and coffee supports 2.2 million U.S. jobs—operating in every U.S. state and territory and contributing nearly $350 billion to the U.S. economy every year. For more information, visit ncausa.org or contact [email protected] .

