Groundwater Festival Comes to Life in Lakewood on May 2, 2026

Free Community Celebration Featuring Live Entertainment, Raffles, and Family Fun

LAKEWOOD, Calif., April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Water Replenishment District (WRD) is excited to announce the 16th Annual Groundwater Festival, taking place Saturday, May 2, 2026, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the agency's headquarters (4040 Paramount Blvd. Lakewood, CA 90746). This free, family-friendly event brings the community together to celebrate and learn about the vital role groundwater plays in Southern California's water supply. Groundwater accounts for nearly half of the total water demand for WRD's service area, underscoring the need to recognize and protect this treasure beneath our feet.

The festival will feature over 30 interactive booths offering educational materials and giveaways for all ages. Families can enjoy hands-on science demonstrations, water-themed games, live entertainment, delicious food, raffles, face painting, and more. Attendees will also have the chance to explore activities that highlight sustainable water practices and ways to protect this essential resource.

As part of the celebration, WRD will honor local leaders whose advocacy has advanced groundwater preservation. City of Long Beach Council member Kristina Duggan, the City of Torrance, and Compton Unified School District are amongst the awardees that will be recognized for their significant contributions to WRD's mission of ensuring a sustainable and secure water future.

"The Groundwater Festival is WRD's way of bringing our community together to celebrate and learn about the vital role groundwater plays in our daily lives," said WRD Board President Sergio Calderon. "We're proud to host a free event that inspires families to appreciate and protect this precious resource while enjoying a day full of fun, education, and connection."

This year's Groundwater Festival is proudly supported by several generous sponsors including Hazen and Sawyer, Jacobs, Los Angeles County Sanitation Districts, McCarthy Building Company, PERC Water Corporation, Tetra Tech, and more.

Families are encouraged to arrive early to enjoy a full day of entertainment, learning, and celebration. For more information, visit www.wrd.org/groundwater-festival.

The Water Replenishment District of Southern California is the regional groundwater management agency that protects and preserves the quantity and quality of groundwater for two of the most utilized urban basins in the State of California. The service area is home to over ten percent of California's population residing in 43 cities in southern Los Angeles County. WRD is governed by a publicly elected Board of Directors which includes Joy Langford., Rob Katherman, John D. S. Allen, Sergio Calderon, and Vera Robles-DeWitt.

Contact: Angelina Mancillas

[email protected]

(562) 275-4231

SOURCE Water Replenishment District of Southern California