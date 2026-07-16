Group 1 Automotive Aligns Its Columbus Subaru Dealership Under the Group 1 Name

Rivertown Subaru now operates as Group 1 Subaru Rivertown, serving the Chattahoochee Valley with the same team

COLUMBUS, Ga., July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Subaru owners who have relied on Rivertown Subaru are now working with Group 1 Subaru Rivertown, run by the same team that has served the Chattahoochee Valley for more than a decade. The September 15, 2025 name change reflects an ongoing effort by Group 1 Automotive, Inc., a Houston-based retailer with dealerships across the U.S. and U.K., to unify its network under one brand.

The Columbus store keeps its local Subaru team and relationships while gaining a clearer connection to Group 1's scale and standards.

Backed by the scale, resources, and expertise of an international automotive retailer, Group 1 Automotive remains focused on delivering the personalized service and community connections that define the local dealership experience. Learn more at Group1Auto.com.

Better Customer Experience

The rebrand carried no change in ownership, staffing, product offerings, or daily operations, and the same local professionals continue to serve customers under the new name.

Group 1 Automotive has owned and operated the Columbus dealership for more than a decade; the Group 1 name now connects that local store to the company's national platform.

"Subaru owners across the Chattahoochee Valley are seeing the same faces and the same service they've relied on for years," said Danyela Olivares, General Manager of Group 1 Subaru Rivertown. "Taking the Group 1 name links our Columbus store to a national organization without changing what happens on the ground here."

Continuity of Service and Local Commitment

Group 1 Subaru Rivertown serves customers from 1671 Whittlesey Road in Columbus, supporting Columbus, Phenix City, Opelika, and the surrounding Georgia and Alabama communities with new Subaru vehicles, pre-owned inventory, and Subaru service, parts, and maintenance.

The dealership's local relationships continue as before, now under a unified Group 1 brand recognized across markets.

Additional Customer Questions

What does the Group 1 Subaru Rivertown name mean for customers?

Rivertown Subaru became Group 1 Subaru Rivertown on September 15, 2025, as Group 1 Automotive standardized naming across its U.S. dealerships. For customers, the team, location, and service are unchanged. Group 1 operates 251 dealerships across 37 vehicle brands, offering new and pre-owned sales, financing, service, parts, and collision support.

Can I service my vehicle at any dealership, even if I bought it elsewhere?

Yes. Franchised dealerships generally service their brand's vehicles regardless of where the vehicle was purchased, including warranty and recall work for that brand. Many dealership service departments also perform routine maintenance on other makes.

What are some unique perks of owning a Subaru?

Subaru is known for standard all-wheel drive on most models, strong crash-test ratings, and competitive resale value, along with available adventure-oriented features and the brand's community programs. Specific advantages vary by model and trim, so comparing the vehicles under consideration is the best way to weigh them.

How do the Subaru Outback and Toyota Highlander compare?

The Subaru Outback is a midsize wagon-style crossover with standard all-wheel drive and two rows, while the Toyota Highlander is a larger three-row SUV. The Outback generally emphasizes ground clearance, efficiency, and a lower price, and the Highlander emphasizes passenger and cargo capacity. The right choice depends on seating needs, budget, and how much space a shopper requires.

About Group 1 Automotive, Inc.

Group 1 owns and operates 251 automotive dealerships, 312 franchises, and 32 collision centers in the United States and the United Kingdom that offer 37 brands of automobiles. Through its dealerships and omni-channel platform, the Company sells new and used cars and light trucks; arranges related vehicle financing; sells service and insurance contracts; provides automotive maintenance and repair services; and sells vehicle parts.

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Kimberly Barta

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SOURCE Group 1 Automotive, Inc.