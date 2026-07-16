Group 1 GMC Rivertown Marks More Than a Year Under the Group 1 Name in Columbus

The former Rivertown Buick GMC has operated as Group 1 GMC Rivertown since April 2025, with the same local team

COLUMBUS, Ga., July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- More than a year after the Columbus dealership once known as Rivertown Buick GMC began operating as Group 1 GMC Rivertown, the store continues under the Group 1 name with the same local team. The April 15, 2025 change was an early step in a broader effort by Group 1 Automotive, Inc., a Houston-based retailer with dealerships across the U.S. and U.K., to unify its network under one brand.

The dealership has served the Chattahoochee Valley for decades, and its first year under the Group 1 name has left the local GMC team and customer relationships in place while connecting the store to the group's scale and standards.

Backed by the scale, resources, and expertise of an international automotive retailer, Group 1 Automotive remains focused on delivering the personalized service and community connections that define the local dealership experience. Learn more at Group1Auto.com.

Better Customer Experience

The transition brought no change in ownership, staffing, product offerings, or daily operations, and customers have worked with the same professionals throughout the dealership's first year under the new name.

Group 1 Automotive has owned and operated the Columbus dealership for more than a decade. The Group 1 name connects that established local store to the company's national platform.

"More than a year under the Group 1 name has proven what we told our customers from the start — the same local GMC team, the same store, just a clearer connection to a national organization," said Stacey Day, General Manager of Group 1 GMC Rivertown. "For Columbus-area truck and SUV shoppers, nothing about the experience has changed."

Continuity of Service and Local Commitment

Group 1 GMC Rivertown continues to operate from its long-time location at 1661 Whittlesey Road in Columbus, serving Columbus, Phenix City, Opelika, and the surrounding Georgia and Alabama communities with new GMC vehicles, pre-owned inventory, and certified service, parts, and maintenance.

The relationships that defined Rivertown Buick GMC remain in place, now under a unified Group 1 brand recognized across markets.

Additional Customer Questions

How long has the store operated as Group 1 GMC Rivertown?

Rivertown Buick GMC became Group 1 GMC Rivertown on April 15, 2025 — more than a year ago — as part of Group 1 Automotive's effort to create a clearer, more consistent naming structure across its U.S. dealerships. The store continues to serve Columbus and the surrounding Chattahoochee Valley. Group 1 operates 251 dealerships across 37 vehicle brands, offering new and pre-owned sales, financing, service, parts, and collision support.

What are the advantages of OEM parts versus generic replacements?

Original equipment manufacturer (OEM) parts are produced by or for the vehicle's manufacturer and are designed to match factory specifications for fit, performance, and durability. Generic or aftermarket parts may cost less, but quality and fitment can vary by manufacturer. OEM parts also typically carry a manufacturer warranty.

How can owners verify the correct GM part fitment for their vehicle?

GM part fitment can typically be verified using the vehicle identification number (VIN) and regular production option (RPO) codes, which identify the specific engine, transmission, and equipment installed at the factory. Dealership parts departments can use this information to confirm the correct component, which is especially important for vehicles where multiple powertrains were offered in the same model year.

What features come with the GMC Sierra 1500?

GMC Sierra 1500 features vary by trim level and model year and may include available multi-function tailgates, trailering technology, driver-assist features, premium interior materials, and a range of engine options. Shoppers can compare trims to find the configuration that fits their towing, technology, and comfort needs.

Why is GMC Sierra regular cab availability limited?

Manufacturers allocate production based on customer demand, and crew cab and double cab configurations make up the majority of full-size truck sales. As a result, regular cab models are often produced in smaller numbers and may be primarily oriented toward fleet and commercial buyers, which can limit retail availability.

About Group 1 Automotive, Inc.

Group 1 owns and operates 251 automotive dealerships, 312 franchises, and 32 collision centers in the United States and the United Kingdom that offer 37 brands of automobiles. Through its dealerships and omni-channel platform, the Company sells new and used cars and light trucks; arranges related vehicle financing; sells service and insurance contracts; provides automotive maintenance and repair services; and sells vehicle parts.

Media Contact:

Kimberly Barta

Head of Marketing, Brand and Communications

[email protected]

503-539-0756

SOURCE Group 1 Automotive, Inc.