Group 1 Automotive Aligns Its Shreveport Collision Center Under the Group 1 Name

The former Rountree Collision Center now operates as Group 1 Collision Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La., July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Shreveport-area body shop formerly known as the Rountree Collision Center has operated as Group 1 Collision Shreveport since March 11, 2026, as Group 1 Automotive, Inc., a Houston-based retailer with dealerships and collision centers across the U.S. and U.K., aligns its network under one brand.

The center keeps its local repair team and customer relationships while gaining a clearer connection to Group 1's scale and standards.

Backed by the scale, resources, and expertise of an international automotive retailer, Group 1 Automotive remains focused on delivering the personalized service and community connections that define the local dealership experience. Learn more at Group1Auto.com.

Better Customer Experience

The rebrand did not change ownership, staffing, repair capabilities, or daily operations; the same technicians and estimators continue to serve customers under the new name.

As part of Group 1's Shreveport operations, the facility is now formally connected to the company's national platform, including its network of collision centers.

"A collision is stressful enough without wondering who's repairing your vehicle — our customers still have the same trusted local team," said Chris Magill, General Manager of Group 1 Ford of Shreveport. "The Group 1 name connects our Shreveport repair center to a larger network while keeping the work and the people local."

Continuity of Service and Local Commitment

Group 1 Collision Shreveport continues to operate from 1235 Mercedes-Benz Drive in Shreveport, serving Shreveport, Bossier City, and the surrounding Ark-La-Tex with collision repair, body work, paint and refinishing, and post-repair support.

The center joins Group 1's 32 collision centers under a unified brand, with the same local relationships that defined the Rountree Collision Center.

Additional Customer Questions

Why did the Rountree Collision Center become Group 1 Collision Shreveport?

The center adopted the Group 1 Collision Shreveport name on March 11, 2026, part of Group 1 Automotive's effort to standardize naming across its U.S. dealerships and collision centers. It continues to serve Shreveport, Bossier City, and the surrounding Ark-La-Tex with the same repair team. Group 1's network spans 251 dealerships and 32 collision centers, connecting customers to sales, financing, service, parts, and collision support.

What should drivers do after a collision?

After a collision, drivers are generally advised to ensure everyone's safety, contact authorities when appropriate, document the scene and vehicle damage, exchange insurance information, and notify their insurance company. Vehicles can then be evaluated by a repair facility for an estimate before work begins.

Do drivers have to use the repair shop recommended by their insurance company?

In most states, drivers may choose the repair facility for their vehicle. Insurance companies often maintain networks of preferred shops, but customers can typically select another qualified collision center. Coverage details, claims processes, and approval timelines can vary by insurer and policy.

What is the difference between OEM and aftermarket parts in collision repair?

Original equipment manufacturer (OEM) parts are produced by or for the vehicle's manufacturer and are designed to match factory specifications, while aftermarket parts are made by third-party companies. The parts used in a repair may depend on insurance coverage, vehicle age, availability, and customer preference.

How long do collision repairs typically take?

Repair timelines depend on the extent of the damage, parts availability, insurance approval, and the repair processes required, such as frame work, paint, or calibration of safety systems. A repair facility can typically provide an estimated timeline after completing an initial inspection of the vehicle.

About Group 1 Automotive, Inc.

Group 1 owns and operates 251 automotive dealerships, 312 franchises, and 32 collision centers in the United States and the United Kingdom that offer 37 brands of automobiles. Through its dealerships and omni-channel platform, the Company sells new and used cars and light trucks; arranges related vehicle financing; sells service and insurance contracts; provides automotive maintenance and repair services; and sells vehicle parts.

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SOURCE Group 1 Automotive, Inc.