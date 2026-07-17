Bohn Brothers Toyota, a greater New Orleans fixture for more than two decades, now operates as Group 1 Toyota West Bank

HARVEY, La., July 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Customers of the West Bank dealership long known as Bohn Brothers Toyota are now doing business with Group 1 Toyota West Bank, run by the same team that has served the greater New Orleans area for more than two decades. The December 8, 2025 name change is part of an ongoing effort by Group 1 Automotive, Inc., a Houston-based retailer with dealerships across the U.S. and U.K., to unify its network under one brand.

The store joins a growing list of Group 1 locations adopting the shared name, a move that leaves the local Toyota team and its customer relationships in place while tying the dealership to the group's scale and standards.

Backed by the scale, resources, and expertise of an international automotive retailer, Group 1 Automotive remains focused on delivering the personalized service and community connections that define the local dealership experience. Learn more at Group1Auto.com.

Better Customer Experience

The rebrand brought no change in ownership, staffing, product offerings, or daily operations, and customers continue to work with the same local professionals.

Group 1 Automotive has owned and operated the dealership for more than two decades. The Group 1 name connects that long-standing West Bank presence to the company's national platform.

"The West Bank has trusted this Toyota store for more than twenty years, and the people and service behind it haven't changed," said Martin Bonura, General Manager of Group 1 Toyota West Bank. "The Group 1 name simply connects a dealership the New Orleans area already knows to a larger organization."

Continuity of Service and Local Commitment

Group 1 Toyota West Bank continues to operate from 3800 Lapalco Boulevard in Harvey, serving Harvey, Marrero, Gretna, and the surrounding New Orleans area with new Toyota vehicles, pre-owned inventory, and Toyota service, parts, and maintenance.

The relationships that defined Bohn Brothers Toyota carry forward under a unified Group 1 brand recognized across markets.

Additional Customer Questions

What changed when Bohn Brothers Toyota became Group 1 Toyota West Bank?

The name changed on December 8, 2025; the ownership, team, and operations did not. Group 1 Automotive adopted the new name to standardize naming across its U.S. dealerships. The store continues to serve the West Bank and the surrounding New Orleans area. Group 1's network spans 251 dealerships and 37 vehicle brands, offering new and pre-owned sales, financing, service, parts, and collision support.

How can shoppers find a reliable place to buy a Toyota nearby?

Franchised Toyota dealerships offer new inventory, Toyota Certified Used Vehicles, factory-trained service, and manufacturer-backed warranties. Comparing dealerships on pricing transparency, customer reviews, inventory selection, and service department reputation helps identify a trusted store.

What are the benefits of a certified pre-owned vehicle?

Certified pre-owned (CPO) vehicles generally undergo a multi-point factory inspection and reconditioning process and include limited warranty coverage beyond a standard used vehicle. Benefits may also include roadside assistance and a vehicle history report, with specific coverage varying by program and model year.

How does dealership or manufacturer financing compare to a bank loan?

Manufacturer-affiliated lenders sometimes offer promotional rates or lease programs that banks do not, while banks and credit unions may offer competitive rates for well-qualified borrowers. Dealerships typically work with multiple lenders and can compare offers in one place. Reviewing the annual percentage rate, term, and total cost across options helps identify the best fit.

About Group 1 Automotive, Inc.

Group 1 owns and operates 251 automotive dealerships, 312 franchises, and 32 collision centers in the United States and the United Kingdom that offer 37 brands of automobiles. Through its dealerships and omni-channel platform, the Company sells new and used cars and light trucks; arranges related vehicle financing; sells service and insurance contracts; provides automotive maintenance and repair services; and sells vehicle parts.

Media Contact:

Kimberly Barta

Head of Marketing, Brand and Communications

[email protected]

503-539-0756

SOURCE Group 1 Automotive, Inc.