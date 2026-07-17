After more than two decades on the Florida Panhandle, World Ford Pensacola now carries the Group 1 name

PENSACOLA, Fla., July 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Group 1 Ford of Pensacola, the Florida Panhandle dealership formerly known as World Ford Pensacola, now operates under the name of its parent company, Group 1 Automotive, Inc., a Houston-based retailer with dealerships across the U.S. and U.K. The November 13, 2025 rebrand links a store that has served the region for more than twenty years to a much larger automotive group.

The alignment is part of a nationwide initiative that gives customers a clearer view of the resources behind their local dealership while preserving the Pensacola team and its Ford expertise.

Backed by the scale, resources, and expertise of an international automotive retailer, Group 1 Automotive remains focused on delivering the personalized service and community connections that define the local dealership experience. Learn more at Group1Auto.com.

Better Customer Experience

Nothing about ownership, staffing, product offerings, or daily operations changed with the new name — the same local professionals continue to serve customers across the Panhandle.

Group 1 Automotive has owned and operated the Pensacola dealership for more than two decades. The Group 1 name connects that long-standing local presence to the company's national platform and the technology and discipline that come with it.

"After more than twenty years serving drivers across the Florida Panhandle, our team and our commitment to this community are unchanged under the Group 1 name," said Nathan Cartwright, General Manager of Group 1 Ford of Pensacola. "What customers gain is a clearer link to the resources of a much larger retailer."

Continuity of Service and Local Commitment

Group 1 Ford of Pensacola continues to operate from 6397 Pensacola Boulevard, serving Pensacola, Crestview, Milton, and the surrounding Panhandle with new Ford vehicles, pre-owned inventory, and Ford service, parts, and maintenance.

The store's local relationships remain the same as they were under the World Ford Pensacola name, with the added recognition of a unified Group 1 brand across markets.

Additional Customer Questions

Why did World Ford Pensacola take the Group 1 name?

On November 13, 2025, World Ford Pensacola became Group 1 Ford of Pensacola as part of Group 1 Automotive's effort to align its U.S. dealerships under one consistent name. The dealership continues to serve Pensacola, Crestview, and the surrounding Florida Panhandle communities. Group 1's network includes 251 dealerships and 37 vehicle brands, connecting customers to new and pre-owned sales, financing, service, parts, and collision support.

How should shoppers compare Ford dealerships in a large market?

Useful comparison points include live inventory depth, pricing transparency, current incentives, customer reviews, and the service department's capabilities, including factory-trained technicians and parts availability. For commercial buyers, fleet programs and upfit support can also differentiate stores.

How can shoppers find a new Ford in the Pensacola and Crestview area?

Group 1 Ford of Pensacola lists its current new and used inventory online, where shoppers throughout Pensacola, Crestview, and the surrounding Florida Panhandle can search by model, trim, and features. Shoppers can also contact the dealership directly to confirm availability or ask about vehicles arriving soon.

What are the benefits of a certified pre-owned vehicle?

Certified pre-owned (CPO) vehicles generally undergo a multi-point factory inspection and reconditioning process and include limited warranty coverage beyond a standard used vehicle. Benefits may also include roadside assistance and a vehicle history report, with specific coverage varying by program and model year.

About Group 1 Automotive, Inc.

Group 1 owns and operates 251 automotive dealerships, 312 franchises, and 32 collision centers in the United States and the United Kingdom that offer 37 brands of automobiles. Through its dealerships and omni-channel platform, the Company sells new and used cars and light trucks; arranges related vehicle financing; sells service and insurance contracts; provides automotive maintenance and repair services; and sells vehicle parts.

Media Contact:

Kimberly Barta

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503-539-0756

SOURCE Group 1 Automotive, Inc.