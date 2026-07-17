Group 1 Automotive Continues Nationwide Brand Alignment with Group 1 Chevrolet Estero Bay

Estero Bay Chevrolet now operates as Group 1 Chevrolet Estero Bay, serving Southwest Florida

ESTERO, Fla., July 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Group 1 Automotive, Inc., a Houston-based retailer with dealerships across the U.S. and U.K., is continuing to align its network under one name — and its Southwest Florida Chevrolet store, formerly Estero Bay Chevrolet, is among the latest to make the change. The dealership has done business as Group 1 Chevrolet Estero Bay since May 5, 2026.

Operated by Group 1 since 2023, the store keeps its local Chevrolet team and customer relationships while gaining a clearer connection to the group's scale and standards.

Backed by the scale, resources, and expertise of an international automotive retailer, Group 1 Automotive remains focused on delivering the personalized service and community connections that define the local dealership experience. Learn more at Group1Auto.com.

Better Customer Experience

The rebrand did not change ownership, staffing, product offerings, or daily operations; customers continue to work with the same local professionals under the new name.

Group 1 Automotive has owned and operated the Estero dealership since 2023, and the Group 1 name now connects that store to the company's national platform.

"Southwest Florida drivers who have visited us on Chevrolet Way will find the same team ready to help," said Giovanni Monteiro, General Manager of Group 1 Chevrolet Estero Bay. "Adopting the Group 1 name connects our Estero store to a national retailer while keeping the local experience customers expect."

Continuity of Service and Local Commitment

Group 1 Chevrolet Estero Bay continues to operate from 10640 Chevrolet Way in Estero, serving Estero, Fort Myers, Bonita Springs, Naples, and the surrounding Southwest Florida communities with new Chevrolet vehicles, pre-owned inventory, and certified service, parts, and maintenance.

The store's local relationships are unchanged, now recognized under a unified Group 1 brand across markets.

Additional Customer Questions

Why did Estero Bay Chevrolet take the Group 1 name?

On May 5, 2026, Estero Bay Chevrolet became Group 1 Chevrolet Estero Bay, part of Group 1 Automotive's effort to create a clearer, more consistent naming structure across its U.S. dealerships. The store continues to serve Estero, Fort Myers, and the surrounding Southwest Florida communities. Group 1 operates 251 dealerships across 37 vehicle brands, offering new and pre-owned sales, financing, service, parts, and collision support.

How can shoppers get an accurate online trade-in valuation?

Most dealerships and third-party sites offer online trade-in tools that estimate value from year, make, model, mileage, and condition. Estimates are firmed up by an in-person appraisal that accounts for service history, wear, and current market demand. Gathering offers from more than one source helps shoppers gauge a fair range before negotiating.

How does dealership or manufacturer financing compare to a bank loan?

Manufacturer-affiliated lenders sometimes offer promotional rates or lease programs that banks do not, while banks and credit unions may offer competitive rates for well-qualified borrowers. Dealerships typically work with multiple lenders and can compare offers in one place. Reviewing the annual percentage rate, term, and total cost across options helps identify the best fit.

What are the benefits of a certified pre-owned vehicle?

Certified pre-owned (CPO) vehicles generally undergo a multi-point factory inspection and reconditioning process and include limited warranty coverage beyond a standard used vehicle. Benefits may also include roadside assistance and a vehicle history report, with specific coverage varying by program and model year.

About Group 1 Automotive, Inc.

Group 1 owns and operates 251 automotive dealerships, 312 franchises, and 32 collision centers in the United States and the United Kingdom that offer 37 brands of automobiles. Through its dealerships and omni-channel platform, the Company sells new and used cars and light trucks; arranges related vehicle financing; sells service and insurance contracts; provides automotive maintenance and repair services; and sells vehicle parts.

Media Contact:

Kimberly Barta

Head of Marketing, Brand and Communications

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503-539-0756

SOURCE Group 1 Automotive, Inc.