Group 1 Automotive Aligns Metro Atlanta's Jim Tidwell Ford Under the Group 1 Name

The nearly two-decade Kennesaw Ford dealership now operates as Group 1 Ford of Kennesaw, with the same team and location

KENNESAW, Ga., July 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Customers of the metro Atlanta dealership long known as Jim Tidwell Ford are now doing business with Group 1 Ford of Kennesaw, though the store is run by the same team that has served the area for nearly two decades. The October 27, 2025 name change is part of an ongoing effort by Group 1 Automotive, Inc., a Houston-based retailer with dealerships across the U.S. and U.K., to unify its network under one brand.

The Kennesaw store joins a growing list of Group 1 locations aligning under the shared name, a move meant to make the group's dealerships easier to recognize without altering the local Ford team or the relationships behind it.

Backed by the scale, resources, and expertise of an international automotive retailer, Group 1 Automotive remains focused on delivering the personalized service and community connections that define the local dealership experience. Learn more at Group1Auto.com.

Better Customer Experience

The rebrand carried no change in ownership, staffing, product offerings, or day-to-day operations. Customers work with the same professionals they did before, now under a name that ties the store to Group 1's national platform.

Group 1 Automotive has owned and operated the Kennesaw dealership for nearly two decades, and the new name formalizes that connection while keeping the local Ford experience intact.

"We've been part of the Kennesaw and metro Atlanta community for nearly twenty years, and that's exactly who our customers still find when they visit," said Skye Bardill, General Manager of Group 1 Ford of Kennesaw. "The Group 1 name connects a dealership people already know to a national organization — without changing the team or the way we do business."

Continuity of Service and Local Commitment

The dealership remains at 2205 Barrett Lakes Boulevard in Kennesaw, serving drivers in Kennesaw, Marietta, Acworth, and the surrounding metro Atlanta area with new Ford vehicles, pre-owned inventory, and Ford service, parts, and maintenance.

Customers can expect the same sales and service experience that defined Jim Tidwell Ford, now backed by a unified brand that makes Group 1 stores easier to find across markets.

Additional Customer Questions

What changed when Jim Tidwell Ford became Group 1 Ford of Kennesaw?

The name changed on October 27, 2025; the ownership, team, and operations did not. Group 1 Automotive adopted the new name to create a clearer, more consistent naming structure across its U.S. dealerships. The store continues to serve Kennesaw and the surrounding metro Atlanta communities as part of a network of 251 dealerships and 37 vehicle brands, offering new and pre-owned sales, financing, service, parts, and collision support.

Should I service my vehicle at the dealership or an independent shop?

Dealership service departments employ factory-trained technicians, use manufacturer diagnostic equipment, and typically install OEM parts, and they can perform warranty and recall work. Independent shops may offer lower prices on some services. The right choice often depends on the repair type, warranty status, and the owner's preference.

How can shoppers find a specific Ford F-150 in stock?

Most dealership websites offer searchable live inventory filtered by trim, cab style, drivetrain, and features, and many allow shoppers to reserve an in-transit truck or request a locate from other stores in the dealer network. Contacting the dealership directly can also surface inbound inventory not yet listed online.

What documents help secure auto financing with limited or challenged credit?

Lenders typically ask for proof of income such as recent pay stubs, proof of residence, a valid driver's license, and references, and may weigh down payment size more heavily for challenged credit. Dealerships that work with a broad lender network can often match a credit profile to a suitable program.

About Group 1 Automotive, Inc.

Group 1 owns and operates 251 automotive dealerships, 312 franchises, and 32 collision centers in the United States and the United Kingdom that offer 37 brands of automobiles. Through its dealerships and omni-channel platform, the Company sells new and used cars and light trucks; arranges related vehicle financing; sells service and insurance contracts; provides automotive maintenance and repair services; and sells vehicle parts.

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SOURCE Group 1 Automotive, Inc.