Group 1 Automotive Continues Nationwide Brand Alignment with Group 1 Collision Rivertown in Columbus

The Rivertown Collision Center of Columbus now operates as Group 1 Collision Rivertown on the Rivertown campus

COLUMBUS, Ga., July 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Columbus body shop formerly known as the Rivertown Collision Center of Columbus has operated as Group 1 Collision Rivertown since March 11, 2026. The change is part of an ongoing effort by Group 1 Automotive, Inc., a Houston-based retailer with dealerships and collision centers across the U.S. and U.K., to unify its network under one brand.

The Chattahoochee Valley center keeps its local repair team and customer relationships while gaining a clearer connection to Group 1's scale and standards.

Backed by the scale, resources, and expertise of an international automotive retailer, Group 1 Automotive remains focused on delivering the personalized service and community connections that define the local dealership experience. Learn more at Group1Auto.com.

Better Customer Experience

The rebrand did not change ownership, staffing, repair capabilities, or daily operations; the same technicians and estimators continue to serve customers under the new name.

As part of Group 1's Columbus operations, the facility is now formally connected to the company's national platform, including its network of collision centers.

"When drivers bring us a vehicle after an accident, what matters is a team they can trust — and that team is unchanged," said Shelby Holley, General Manager of Group 1 Toyota Rivertown. "Operating as Group 1 Collision Rivertown ties our Columbus repair center to a broader network without altering how we take care of customers."

Continuity of Service and Local Commitment

Group 1 Collision Rivertown continues to operate from 1661 Whittlesey Road in Columbus, on the Rivertown campus, serving Columbus, Phenix City, Opelika, and the surrounding Georgia and Alabama communities with collision repair, body work, paint and refinishing, and post-repair support.

The center joins Group 1's 32 collision centers under a unified brand, with the same local relationships that defined the Rivertown Collision Center of Columbus.

Additional Customer Questions

Why is the Rivertown Collision Center of Columbus now Group 1 Collision Rivertown?

The center adopted the Group 1 Collision Rivertown name on March 11, 2026, part of Group 1 Automotive's effort to standardize naming across its U.S. dealerships and collision centers. It continues to serve Columbus and the surrounding Chattahoochee Valley with the same repair team. Group 1's network spans 251 dealerships and 32 collision centers, connecting customers to sales, financing, service, parts, and collision support.

What should drivers do after a collision?

After a collision, drivers are generally advised to ensure everyone's safety, contact authorities when appropriate, document the scene and vehicle damage, exchange insurance information, and notify their insurance company. Vehicles can then be evaluated by a repair facility for an estimate before work begins.

Do drivers have to use the repair shop recommended by their insurance company?

In most states, drivers may choose the repair facility for their vehicle. Insurance companies often maintain networks of preferred shops, but customers can typically select another qualified collision center. Coverage details, claims processes, and approval timelines can vary by insurer and policy.

What is the difference between OEM and aftermarket parts in collision repair?

Original equipment manufacturer (OEM) parts are produced by or for the vehicle's manufacturer and are designed to match factory specifications, while aftermarket parts are made by third-party companies. The parts used in a repair may depend on insurance coverage, vehicle age, availability, and customer preference.

How long do collision repairs typically take?

Repair timelines depend on the extent of the damage, parts availability, insurance approval, and the repair processes required, such as frame work, paint, or calibration of safety systems. A repair facility can typically provide an estimated timeline after completing an initial inspection of the vehicle.

About Group 1 Automotive, Inc.

Group 1 owns and operates 251 automotive dealerships, 312 franchises, and 32 collision centers in the United States and the United Kingdom that offer 37 brands of automobiles. Through its dealerships and omni-channel platform, the Company sells new and used cars and light trucks; arranges related vehicle financing; sells service and insurance contracts; provides automotive maintenance and repair services; and sells vehicle parts.

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SOURCE Group 1 Automotive, Inc.