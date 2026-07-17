The former Sandia Toyota now operates as Group 1 Toyota Albuquerque, serving the Albuquerque area since 2022

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., July 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Group 1 Automotive, Inc., a Houston-based retailer with dealerships across the U.S. and U.K., is continuing to unify its network under one name — and the Albuquerque dealership it has operated since 2022, formerly Sandia Toyota, is among the latest to make the change. The store has done business as Group 1 Toyota Albuquerque since January 6, 2026.

The change connects the Albuquerque store to Group 1's scale and operating standards while keeping its local Toyota team and customer relationships in place.

Backed by the scale, resources, and expertise of an international automotive retailer, Group 1 Automotive remains focused on delivering the personalized service and community connections that define the local dealership experience. Learn more at Group1Auto.com.

Better Customer Experience

The rebrand did not change ownership, staffing, product offerings, or daily operations; the same local professionals continue to serve customers under the new name.

Group 1 Automotive has owned and operated the Albuquerque dealership since 2022, and the Group 1 name now formalizes that connection to the company's national platform.

"Drivers across Albuquerque, Rio Rancho, and Santa Fe are working with the same Toyota team on Copper Avenue that they have since we arrived," said Mark Holmes, General Manager of Group 1 Toyota Albuquerque. "The Group 1 name gives that local store a clearer tie to a national retailer."

Continuity of Service and Local Commitment

Group 1 Toyota Albuquerque continues to operate from 10401 Copper Avenue NE, serving Albuquerque, Rio Rancho, Santa Fe, and the surrounding New Mexico communities with new Toyota vehicles, pre-owned inventory, and Toyota service, parts, and maintenance.

The store's local relationships are unchanged, now recognized under a unified Group 1 brand across markets.

Additional Customer Questions

Why is Sandia Toyota now Group 1 Toyota Albuquerque?

The dealership adopted the Group 1 name on January 6, 2026, part of Group 1 Automotive's move to a clearer, more consistent naming structure across its U.S. dealerships. It continues to serve Albuquerque and the surrounding New Mexico communities with the same team. Group 1 operates 251 dealerships across 37 vehicle brands, offering new and pre-owned sales, financing, service, parts, and collision support.

Which is bigger, the Toyota RAV4 or the Highlander?

The Toyota Highlander is larger than the RAV4. The Highlander is a midsize SUV that offers three rows of seating, while the RAV4 is a compact two-row SUV. Shoppers choosing between them often weigh passenger and cargo needs against maneuverability, fuel economy, and price.

How can shoppers find a reliable place to buy a Toyota nearby?

Franchised Toyota dealerships offer new inventory, Toyota Certified Used Vehicles, factory-trained service, and manufacturer-backed warranties. Comparing dealerships on pricing transparency, customer reviews, inventory selection, and service department reputation helps identify a trusted store.

What are the benefits of a certified pre-owned vehicle?

Certified pre-owned (CPO) vehicles generally undergo a multi-point factory inspection and reconditioning process and include limited warranty coverage beyond a standard used vehicle. Benefits may also include roadside assistance and a vehicle history report, with specific coverage varying by program and model year.

About Group 1 Automotive, Inc.

Group 1 owns and operates 251 automotive dealerships, 312 franchises, and 32 collision centers in the United States and the United Kingdom that offer 37 brands of automobiles. Through its dealerships and omni-channel platform, the Company sells new and used cars and light trucks; arranges related vehicle financing; sells service and insurance contracts; provides automotive maintenance and repair services; and sells vehicle parts.

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SOURCE Group 1 Automotive, Inc.