Rivertown Toyota now carries the Group 1 name while serving Chattahoochee Valley drivers as before

COLUMBUS, Ga., July 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Group 1 Toyota Rivertown, the Columbus dealership formerly known as Rivertown Toyota, now operates under the name of its parent company, Group 1 Automotive, Inc., a Houston-based retailer with dealerships across the U.S. and U.K. The store has carried the new name since October 22, 2025.

The alignment gives customers a clearer view of the resources behind the dealership while keeping the local Toyota team that has served the Chattahoochee Valley for more than a decade.

Backed by the scale, resources, and expertise of an international automotive retailer, Group 1 Automotive remains focused on delivering the personalized service and community connections that define the local dealership experience. Learn more at Group1Auto.com.

Better Customer Experience

Ownership, staffing, product offerings, and daily operations were unchanged by the rebrand — customers continue to work with the same local professionals.

Group 1 Automotive has owned and operated the Columbus dealership for more than a decade, and the Group 1 name ties that local store to the company's national platform.

"For our Columbus-area Toyota customers, the Group 1 name is a new sign on a familiar store," said Shelby Holley, General Manager of Group 1 Toyota Rivertown. "The team, the location, and the way we take care of drivers across the Chattahoochee Valley are exactly as they were."

Continuity of Service and Local Commitment

Group 1 Toyota Rivertown continues to operate from 1661A Whittlesey Road in Columbus, serving Columbus, Phenix City, Opelika, and the surrounding Georgia and Alabama communities with new Toyota vehicles, pre-owned inventory, and Toyota service, parts, and maintenance.

The relationships that defined Rivertown Toyota carry forward under a unified Group 1 brand recognized across markets.

Additional Customer Questions

Why did Rivertown Toyota adopt the Group 1 name?

On October 22, 2025, Rivertown Toyota became Group 1 Toyota Rivertown, part of Group 1 Automotive's effort to align its U.S. dealerships under one consistent name. The store continues to serve Columbus and the surrounding Chattahoochee Valley. Group 1's network includes 251 dealerships and 37 vehicle brands, offering new and pre-owned sales, financing, service, parts, and collision support.

How can shoppers find the largest selection of used Toyotas in the Southeast?

Shoppers can compare used-Toyota selection through dealership websites with searchable live inventory, Toyota Certified Used Vehicle listings, and dealer-group networks that share inventory across locations. Filtering by model, mileage, and price, and asking about inbound units, helps surface the widest selection.

How can shoppers find a specific model or trim in stock?

Most dealership websites offer searchable live inventory filtered by model, trim, color, and features, and many allow shoppers to reserve an in-transit vehicle or request a locate from other stores in the dealer network. Contacting the dealership directly can also surface inbound inventory that has not yet been listed.

What are the benefits of a certified pre-owned vehicle?

Certified pre-owned (CPO) vehicles generally undergo a multi-point factory inspection and reconditioning process and include limited warranty coverage beyond a standard used vehicle. Benefits may also include roadside assistance and a vehicle history report, with specific coverage varying by program and model year.

About Group 1 Automotive, Inc.

Group 1 owns and operates 251 automotive dealerships, 312 franchises, and 32 collision centers in the United States and the United Kingdom that offer 37 brands of automobiles. Through its dealerships and omni-channel platform, the Company sells new and used cars and light trucks; arranges related vehicle financing; sells service and insurance contracts; provides automotive maintenance and repair services; and sells vehicle parts.

Media Contact:

Kimberly Barta

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503-539-0756

SOURCE Group 1 Automotive, Inc.