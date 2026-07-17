Toyota of Rock Hill takes the Group 1 name after more than a decade serving Rock Hill, Fort Mill, and the Charlotte area

ROCK HILL, S.C., July 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A Toyota dealership that has served the Rock Hill and greater Charlotte area for more than a decade now does business as Group 1 Toyota Rock Hill. Formerly Toyota of Rock Hill, the store adopted its new name on April 14, 2026, as Group 1 Automotive, Inc., a Houston-based automotive retailer with dealerships across the U.S. and U.K., continues to bring its network under a single, recognizable brand.

The change is one of a growing number across the country, each connecting a local store to Group 1's scale and operating standards while leaving the Rock Hill team, Toyota expertise, and long-standing customer relationships in place.

Backed by the scale, resources, and expertise of an international automotive retailer, Group 1 Automotive remains focused on delivering the personalized service and community connections that define the local dealership experience. Learn more at Group1Auto.com.

Better Customer Experience

For customers, the change stops at the sign. Ownership, staff, product lineup, and the store's day-to-day operations are unchanged — the people who built Toyota of Rock Hill are the same ones running Group 1 Toyota Rock Hill today.

What the name adds is a clearer link between a dealership South Carolina drivers already know and the larger group that has owned and operated it for more than ten years, along with the technology and operational support that scale provides.

"The people who walk into our showroom are the same neighbors we've worked with across Rock Hill, Fort Mill, and the Charlotte area for years, and the name change didn't touch that," said Dan Hinic, General Manager of Group 1 Toyota Rock Hill. "Carrying the Group 1 name simply makes it easier for customers to see the larger organization standing behind their local Toyota store."

Continuity of Service and Local Commitment

Group 1 Toyota Rock Hill operates from the same location at 640 Galleria Boulevard, serving Rock Hill, Fort Mill, Charlotte, and surrounding communities with new Toyota vehicles, pre-owned inventory, and a full service, parts, and maintenance department.

Sales and service continue exactly as before; the unified name mainly makes the store easier to recognize and find alongside Group 1's other locations.

Additional Customer Questions

Why is Toyota of Rock Hill now called Group 1 Toyota Rock Hill?

On April 14, 2026, Toyota of Rock Hill adopted the name Group 1 Toyota Rock Hill, reflecting the clearer, more consistent naming approach Group 1 Automotive is applying across its U.S. dealerships. The store continues to serve Rock Hill, Fort Mill, and the surrounding Charlotte-area communities with the same team. Group 1's network spans 251 dealerships and 37 vehicle brands, connecting customers to new and pre-owned sales, financing, service, parts, and collision support, with a consistent experience from transparent pricing to online scheduling.

How can shoppers schedule a test drive for a specific model?

Most dealerships let shoppers schedule a test drive online or by phone for a specific model and trim, and many can confirm same-day availability based on current inventory. Calling ahead helps ensure the exact vehicle is on the lot and ready when the shopper arrives.

How can shoppers find a reliable place to buy a Toyota nearby?

Franchised Toyota dealerships offer new inventory, Toyota Certified Used Vehicles, factory-trained service, and manufacturer-backed warranties. Comparing dealerships on pricing transparency, customer reviews, inventory selection, and service department reputation helps identify a trusted store.

What are the benefits of a certified pre-owned vehicle?

Certified pre-owned (CPO) vehicles generally undergo a multi-point factory inspection and reconditioning process and include limited warranty coverage beyond a standard used vehicle. Benefits may also include roadside assistance and a vehicle history report, with specific coverage varying by program and model year.

About Group 1 Automotive, Inc.

Group 1 owns and operates 251 automotive dealerships, 312 franchises, and 32 collision centers in the United States and the United Kingdom that offer 37 brands of automobiles. Through its dealerships and omni-channel platform, the Company sells new and used cars and light trucks; arranges related vehicle financing; sells service and insurance contracts; provides automotive maintenance and repair services; and sells vehicle parts.

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SOURCE Group 1 Automotive, Inc.