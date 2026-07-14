Group 1 Automotive Continues Nationwide Brand Alignment with Group 1 Hyundai Hub City in Lubbock

Former Gene Messer Hyundai location is among the dealerships now operating under the unified Group 1 brand

LUBBOCK, Texas, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its ongoing nationwide initiative to unify its extensive network of dealerships, Group 1 Automotive, Inc., a Houston-based automotive retailer with dealerships across the U.S. and U.K., today highlighted Group 1 Hyundai Hub City, formerly Gene Messer Hyundai, which has operated under its new name since May 5, 2026.

The Lubbock dealership is one of a growing number of U.S. locations aligned under the initiative, giving customers a clearer connection to Group 1's scale, resources, and operational standards while preserving the local team, Hyundai expertise, and customer relationships that have served the Lubbock area for more than two decades.

Backed by the scale, resources, and expertise of an international automotive retailer, Group 1 Automotive remains focused on delivering the personalized service and community connections that define the local dealership experience. Learn more at Group1Auto.com.

Better Customer Experience

The transition from Gene Messer Hyundai to Group 1 Hyundai Hub City is part of a broader effort to create a more consistent customer experience across Group 1's U.S. retail network. The rebrand did not represent a change in ownership, staffing, product offerings, or day-to-day operations, and customers have continued to work with the same local professionals under the new name.

Group 1 Automotive has owned and operated the Lubbock dealership for more than two decades. The new name formally connects the location to Group 1's national platform, giving local customers the benefit of a familiar Lubbock dealership supported by the resources, technology, and operational discipline of a larger automotive group.

"Since taking our new name, our customers have found the same local team they know and trust, now with a clearer connection to the strength and resources of Group 1," said Brendan Cimino, General Manager of Group 1 Hyundai Hub City. "The name on the building changed, but what matters here has not: a consistent, convenient, and transparent experience, whether someone is shopping for a new Hyundai, servicing their current vehicle, or considering a trade-in."

Continuity of Service and Local Commitment

Group 1 Hyundai Hub City continues to serve customers from its existing location at 4025 West Loop 289 Access Road in Lubbock, Texas, supporting drivers throughout Lubbock and surrounding West Texas communities with new Hyundai vehicles, pre-owned vehicles, Hyundai service, parts, and maintenance support.

The dealership remains focused on the same local relationships that defined Gene Messer Hyundai, while gaining a clearer connection to Group 1's broader retail network. Customers can expect continuity in the sales and service experience, along with the added benefit of a unified Group 1 brand that makes locations easier to recognize, find, and trust across markets.

Additional Customer Questions

Why did Gene Messer Hyundai change its name to Group 1 Hyundai Hub City?

Gene Messer Hyundai became Group 1 Hyundai Hub City on May 5, 2026 as part of Group 1 Automotive's effort to create a clearer, more consistent naming structure across its U.S. dealerships. The new name reflects the dealership's connection to Group 1 while continuing to serve customers in Lubbock and the surrounding West Texas communities. As part of the Group 1 network — 250 dealerships offering 37 vehicle brands — the dealership connects customers to new and pre-owned sales, financing, service, parts, and collision support, with a consistent experience from transparent pricing to online scheduling at every Group 1 store.

Should I service my vehicle at the dealership or an independent shop?

Dealership service departments employ factory-trained technicians, use manufacturer diagnostic equipment, and typically install OEM parts, and they can perform warranty and recall work. Independent shops may offer lower prices on some services. The right choice often depends on the repair type, warranty status, and the owner's preference.

How much passenger and cargo space do popular Hyundai models offer?

Interior and cargo space vary widely across Hyundai's lineup, from compact cars to three-row SUVs. Larger SUVs offer the most passenger room and cargo capacity, while sedans and smaller crossovers prioritize efficiency and maneuverability. Comparing the specifications of the specific models under consideration gives the most accurate picture.

How do Hyundai and Kia warranties compare?

Hyundai and Kia each offer long powertrain warranty coverage that is among the more generous in the industry, along with separate limited and other coverages. Specific terms, mileage limits, and transferability can differ by brand and model year, so reviewing the current warranty booklet for the exact vehicle is the best way to compare.

About Group 1 Automotive, Inc.

Group 1 owns and operates 251 automotive dealerships, 312 franchises, and 32 collision centers in the United States and the United Kingdom that offer 37 brands of automobiles. Through its dealerships and omni-channel platform, the Company sells new and used cars and light trucks; arranges related vehicle financing; sells service and insurance contracts; provides automotive maintenance and repair services; and sells vehicle parts.

Media Contact:

Kimberly Barta

Head of Marketing, Brand and Communications

[email protected]

503-539-0756

SOURCE Group 1 Automotive, Inc.