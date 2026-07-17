Group 1 Volkswagen of Panama City Adds the Group 1 Name to Its Panhandle Dealership

Volkswagen of Panama City now operates as Group 1 Volkswagen of Panama City, with the same team and location

PANAMA CITY, July 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Florida Panhandle dealership known as Volkswagen of Panama City has added the Group 1 name to its own, operating as Group 1 Volkswagen of Panama City since November 13, 2025. The update reflects a nationwide effort by Group 1 Automotive, Inc., a Houston-based retailer with dealerships across the U.S. and U.K., to bring its stores under one recognizable brand.

For a store Group 1 has operated for more than a decade, the addition of the Group 1 name changes little beyond the sign: the local Volkswagen team and customer relationships remain in place.

Backed by the scale, resources, and expertise of an international automotive retailer, Group 1 Automotive remains focused on delivering the personalized service and community connections that define the local dealership experience. Learn more at Group1Auto.com.

Better Customer Experience

Ownership, staffing, product offerings, and daily operations were unaffected by the update. Customers continue to work with the same local professionals.

Group 1 Automotive has owned and operated the Panama City dealership for more than a decade, and prefixing the Group 1 name ties the store more clearly to the company's national platform.

"Our name barely changed — we've simply added Group 1 in front of it — and neither did our team or our service," said Shane Beardsly, General Manager of Group 1 Volkswagen of Panama City. "For Volkswagen drivers across the Florida Panhandle, the update mainly makes our connection to a national retailer clearer."

Continuity of Service and Local Commitment

Group 1 Volkswagen of Panama City continues to operate from 3605 East 15th Street, serving Panama City, Lynn Haven, Callaway, and the surrounding Florida Panhandle with new Volkswagen vehicles, pre-owned inventory, and Volkswagen service, parts, and maintenance.

The store's local relationships are unchanged, now recognized under a unified Group 1 brand across markets.

Additional Customer Questions

Why does the name now begin with Group 1?

On November 13, 2025, the store adopted the Group 1 Volkswagen of Panama City name, adding the Group 1 prefix as part of the company's effort to standardize naming across its U.S. dealerships. The team, location, and service are unchanged. Group 1's network includes 251 dealerships and 37 vehicle brands, offering new and pre-owned sales, financing, service, parts, and collision support.

How does dealership or manufacturer financing compare to a bank loan?

Manufacturer-affiliated lenders sometimes offer promotional rates or lease programs that banks do not, while banks and credit unions may offer competitive rates for well-qualified borrowers. Dealerships typically work with multiple lenders and can compare offers in one place. Reviewing the annual percentage rate, term, and total cost across options helps identify the best fit.

Should I service my vehicle at the dealership or an independent shop?

Dealership service departments employ factory-trained technicians, use manufacturer diagnostic equipment, and typically install OEM parts, and they can perform warranty and recall work. Independent shops may offer lower prices on some services. The right choice often depends on the repair type, warranty status, and the owner's preference.

What are the benefits of a certified pre-owned vehicle?

Certified pre-owned (CPO) vehicles generally undergo a multi-point factory inspection and reconditioning process and include limited warranty coverage beyond a standard used vehicle. Benefits may also include roadside assistance and a vehicle history report, with specific coverage varying by program and model year.

About Group 1 Automotive, Inc.

Group 1 owns and operates 251 automotive dealerships, 312 franchises, and 32 collision centers in the United States and the United Kingdom that offer 37 brands of automobiles. Through its dealerships and omni-channel platform, the Company sells new and used cars and light trucks; arranges related vehicle financing; sells service and insurance contracts; provides automotive maintenance and repair services; and sells vehicle parts.

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Kimberly Barta

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SOURCE Group 1 Automotive, Inc.