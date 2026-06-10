Group 1 Automotive's Melkeya McDuffie Named to Mogul's Top 100 People Leaders of 2026

HOUSTON, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE: GPI) ("Group 1" or the "Company"), an international automotive retailer with operations in the U.S. and U.K., today announced that Melkeya McDuffie, Chief People Officer, has been named to Mogul's Top 100 People Leaders of 2026, joining a distinguished group of executives recognized for shaping culture, talent strategy, and the future of work; a cohort whose honorees represent a wide range of respected global organizations, including NIKE, The Walt Disney Company, The Coca-Cola Company, Netflix, and Procter & Gamble.

"This recognition is well deserved and reflects the impact Melkeya continues to have across our organization," said Daryl Kenningham, President and Chief Executive Officer of Group 1 Automotive. "She brings clarity, compassion, and discipline to the work of building a stronger culture for our people. Her leadership helps ensure that as Group 1 grows, we continue investing in the teams who make our business possible."

At Group 1, McDuffie leads the company's people strategy across a large and diverse automotive retail organization, supporting teams across the United States and United Kingdom. Her work includes advancing employee engagement, leadership development, talent acquisition, organizational effectiveness, and initiatives that strengthen the employee experience across Group 1's dealerships, collision centers, and corporate teams.

"I'm honored to be recognized by Mogul and to be included among so many talented people leaders," said McDuffie. "This recognition reflects the work of an incredible team and the commitment across Group 1 to listen, improve, and create an environment where our people can do their best work."

The full list of Mogul's Top 100 People Leaders of 2026 is available at onmogul.com/people-leaders.

About Group 1 Automotive, Inc.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. is a leading automotive retailer with dealerships and collision centers in the United States and United Kingdom. Through its dealerships, Group 1 offers new and used vehicle sales, financing, service, parts, and collision repair. The company is committed to delivering exceptional customer experiences while supporting the people and communities it serves.

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Kimberly Barta

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503-539-0756

SOURCE Group 1 Automotive, Inc.