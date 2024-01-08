GROUP BLACK LAUNCHES AUDIENCE INSIGHTS PLATFORM TO HELP BRANDS WITH REACH, RELEVANCE AND RESONANCE

NEW YORK, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Group Black, a trailblazing Black-owned media company dedicated to connecting brands with diverse audiences, proudly unveils a few groundbreaking initiatives for 2024. At the top of the year, the company will introduce the first-of-its-kind Group Black Audience and Insight Platform, a category-leading solution. Group Black also announces an innovative partnership with Zeta Global (NYSE: ZETA), the AI-Powered Marketing Cloud. These initiatives mark a significant leap for Group Black, offering exclusive avenues for brand growth focusing on relevance, resonance, and reach, particularly within the Black and Hispanic sectors.

"Entering the new year with these capabilities is groundbreaking when it comes to the return on investment we will be providing our clients,'' said Bonin Bough, co-founder and Chief Strategy Officer at Group Black. "Group Black is the premier place to connect with Black and Hispanic audiences and these new partnerships will allow our clients to reach these markets most authentically and at scale."

The Group Black Audience and Insights Platform leverages unique first-party data from diverse partners to provide an in-depth understanding of Black and Hispanic consumers. This unique access to exclusive partner insights creates a new avenue in the market for driving incremental reach. Launch partners will include companies spanning sectors from finance to health & beauty which will help to bring unique data and insights into the market.

Group Black will also be entering into a partnership with Zeta Global. Through this partnership, Group Black will leverage the Zeta Marketing Platform's advanced capabilities and intelligence to activate omnichannel experiences, engage Black and Hispanic audiences with more individualized messaging based on identity and intent, and deliver stronger results. This collaboration is a large step in Group Black solidifying its position as a media partner, offering brands and agencies exclusive access to innovative marketing strategies.

"Despite the opportunity, Zeta recognizes that it has historically been a challenge for brands to identify and engage underrepresented groups and that marketers and media partners need new strategies to connect with these audiences more adequately," said David Steinberg, Co-Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Zeta Global. "Through our partnership with Group Black, we continue our commitment to unlock value for brands to connect with multicultural consumers by understanding their individual preferences and intent, ultimately strengthening experiences and outcomes."

About Group Black

Group Black is a pioneering Black-owned media company dedicated to connecting brands with diverse audiences. Committed to fostering an inclusive media ecosystem, Group Black amplifies diverse storytelling and deepens the investment pipeline for diverse-owned businesses. Informed by marketing and creative expertise, Group Black crafts contextually relevant strategies that resonate with a multicultural generation. Group Black is where culture calls home.

