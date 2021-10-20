Group Five Releases 2021 Results for Equity Compensation Financial Reporting Services

NOVATO, Calif., Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In the Group Five Financial Reporting Benchmark Study, corporate plan sponsors rated their loyalty and satisfaction with financial reporting services related to their equity compensation plans. In this year's study, industry loyalty increased 5 points to a Net Promoter Score (NPS)* of 64, while overall satisfaction declined by one percentage point from last year to 88% favorable. Compared to last year, the decrease in overall satisfaction is statistically insignificant and reflects steady levels of client satisfaction with platform functionality and reports.

"The functionality of the financial reporting platform and the ability to produce specific financial reports, such as disclosure, deferred tax, and expense reports, are most important to plan sponsors and drive their willingness to recommend their service provider," said Kathy Huston, President of Group Five. "They are looking to service providers to offer customizable solutions that consistently produce accurate results and reduce the need for manual processes."

Equity Methods, for the ninth consecutive year, received the highest ratings with an NPS of 97 and an overall satisfaction rating of 100% favorable. UBS has the second-highest loyalty rating with an NPS of 72, and the second-highest overall satisfaction rating at 94% favorable.

"We're thrilled that our clients have honored us with the highest loyalty and overall satisfaction ratings once again," said Takis Makridis, President and CEO of Equity Methods. "In today's extraordinarily competitive landscape, equity compensation remains a vital tool for attracting and retaining key talent. Now more than ever, leveraging automation in all facets of equity compensation accounting unlocks a world of possibilities. Whether we're working through the implications of M&A, creating, and implementing a bold new ESPP, streamlining an international recharge process, or developing custom proxy reporting, our goal remains the same: to help clients achieve their equity plan objectives so they can focus on what matters most."

Now in its 23rd year, this year's annual study includes responses from 587 U.S. public companies who use an outsourced financial reporting service. The Group Five study is the only independent forum for plan sponsors to confidentially express their opinions and priorities to service providers. To download a complimentary summary of the results by service provider, please visit Group Five's website.

Founded in 1990, Group Five Inc. is a corporate services research firm. Group Five, an industry leader in business-to-business loyalty and satisfaction research, is best known for research in equity plan administration and shareholder services.

