Group of Friends Become Business Partners with New Ownership of Parcel Plus in Rockville, Maryland-Offering Shipping and Office Services

Annex Brands, Inc. Supports Local Entrepreneurs in Sustaining Essential Shipping and Office Services

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Annex Brands, Inc., a leading franchisor in the packing, shipping, and, office services industries, is pleased to announce the successful transfer of ownership of an existing 23-year-old Parcel Plus location in Rockville, MD to new owners, Richard Lin, Tri Pham, Sophia Levy, and Gregory Cheng. This transition to new ownership ensures that the community will benefit from the essential shipping and office services provided by Parcel Plus.

Located at 402 King Farm Blvd., Ste. 125 in Rockville, MD 20850, this Parcel Plus has a comprehensive array of services to offer, including shipping options with UPS, FedEx, USPS, and DHL, expert packing services, private mailbox rentals, notary public services, and office solutions such as printing and packaging supplies.

"A number of our friends moved into this area and we instantly fell in love with the community here. We really wanted to be part of it and make a positive impact with the services we offer," said Sophia.

Annex Brands, the franchisor of Parcel Plus, has a long-standing reputation for excellence in the franchising industry.

"Transitions like this highlight the enduring value of our locations and the deep connections they've built within the communities they serve," said Patrick Edd, Chief Executive Officer and President of Annex Brands. "We're confident that Richard, Tri, Sophia, and Gregory will continue to foster those relationships and grow alongside the neighborhood."

Headquartered in San Diego, CA, Annex Brands has been providing business ownership opportunities since 1985 and now licenses and franchises over 800 locations across the United States, Canada and Mexico. Their brands, including PostalAnnex, Pak Mail, AIM Mail Centers, Parcel Plus, Sunshine Pack & Ship, Navis Pack & Ship, and Handle With Care Packaging Store, are synonymous with reliable and professional service.

For more information about Parcel Plus #222, located in Rockville, MD, and the services offered at the location, please visit www.parcelplus.com/222.

ABOUT COMPANY:

