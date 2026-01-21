Grow Financial Credit Union Chooses MANTL to Elevate the Member Experience

Addition of MANTL's Onboarding & Account Opening Solution will streamline retail account opening across channels

PLANO, Texas, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkami Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALKT) ("Alkami"), a digital sales and service platform provider for financial institutions in the U.S., today announced that Grow Financial Credit Union (Grow Financial) is advancing its digital banking strategy by expanding its partnership with Alkami, adopting its Onboarding & Account Opening Solution (MANTL). This will enable the credit union to streamline its digital and in-branch retail account opening processes, eliminating friction for members and staff alike.

"At Grow Financial, our goal is to make banking easier and more intuitive for our members," said Jared Barr, chief experience officer at Grow Financial. "We're focused on removing friction, leveraging data intelligently, and ensuring that members never have to provide information we already know. The integration of MANTL into the Alkami Platform will help us deliver on that promise while supporting our vision for a truly connected experience."

For Grow Financial, the adoption of MANTL is part of a larger effort to align technology and strategy around the member experience. The credit union's goal is to create a consistent, seamless process that meets members where they are, whether online, in the branch, or in the field. With MANTL, Grow Financial will empower retail members to open a new deposit account in five minutes or less online, and within ten minutes in-branch. Existing Grow Financial members will be able to open additional accounts in just a few clicks. This alignment also supports internal efficiencies, helping staff provide faster, more informed service while maintaining a personal connection.

"Grow Financial exemplifies the forward-thinking institutions redefining digital banking," said Taylor Adkins, vice president, product management at Alkami. "By adopting MANTL within the Alkami Platform, they are unifying account opening and digital banking into a single experience. We are proud to partner with such an innovative credit union that continues to push the boundaries of what's possible."

To learn more about Anticipatory Banking and the Alkami Digital Sales & Service Platform, visit here.

Alkami has been certified by J.D. Power in 2024 and 2025 for providing "An Outstanding Mobile Banking Platform Experience."1

About Alkami

Alkami provides a digital sales and service platform for U.S. banks and credit unions. Our unified Platform integrates onboarding, digital banking, and data and marketing—each solution can stand alone, but together they deliver more—to help institutions onboard, engage, and grow relationships. As the future shifts toward Anticipatory Banking, we help data-informed bankers meet the moment with technology that drives action.

About Grow Financial

Grow Financial is a not-for-profit credit union working for the benefit of their members, not for corporate stockholders. They provide a comprehensive array of personal and business banking services to nearly 300,000 members across 26 stores in West Central Florida and South Carolina. They exist to make things grow —people, communities, money and dreams. Learn more at growfinancial.org.

1J.D. Power 2025 Mobile App Platform Certification ProgramSM recognition is based on successful completion of an audit and exceeding a customer experience benchmark through a survey of recent servicing interactions. For more information, visit www.jdpower.com/awards.

