Harvard Federal Credit Union Unifies the End-to-End Member Experience with the Alkami Digital Sales & Service Platform

The addition of MANTL to the Alkami Digital Banking Solution and Data & Marketing Solution unlocks the credit union's ability to redefine relationship banking across the entire account holder journey

PLANO, Texas, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkami Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALKT) ("Alkami"), a digital sales and service platform provider for financial institutions in the U.S., today announced that Harvard Federal Credit Union (Harvard FCU) has selected MANTL's Onboarding & Account Opening Solution to modernize its retail and business account opening experience and accelerate member growth across every banking channel. With this addition, Harvard FCU unlocks the full potential of the Alkami Digital Sales & Service Platform to create a unified, insight-driven experience for its retail members and business clients.

"By adopting MANTL's Onboarding & Account Opening Solution, we're elevating how we onboard, engage, and grow relationships with both business and retail members," said Kriti Modi, chief information officer at Harvard FCU. "Adding MANTL gives us the ability to offer a digital-first, frictionless account opening experience to our members, increase operational efficiencies, grow our membership base, and drive deposits."

Harvard FCU will leverage MANTL's full suite of omnichannel account opening products to streamline the onboarding and account opening journey, allowing retail members and business clients to open new deposit accounts quickly and seamlessly on any banking channel: desktop, mobile, in-branch, and in-the-field. The credit union will launch retail and business online account opening first, followed by in-branch account opening across its branch network.

"Harvard FCU is making a forward-looking investment in the future of digital banking by embracing the full Digital Sales & Service Platform," said Taylor Adkins, vice president, product management at Alkami. "We're excited to collaborate with their team to deliver a seamless experience for both members and employees, enabling the credit union to scale its member and deposit growth while continuing to provide the relationship-driven banking experiences that define the Harvard FCU community."

With MANTL, Harvard FCU will now be able to automate over 85% of application decisions, including Know Your Customer (KYC), Anti-Money Laundering (AML), Bank Secrecy Act (BSA) checks, product service ordering, funding, and core booking, to create efficiencies and keep manual processes to a minimum.

Harvard FCU joins a growing community of financial institutions using the Platform to unify digital experiences and drive measurable growth. By taking a data-driven approach to optimizing the member experience across the entire account holder journey, the credit union is evolving its service to members today while anticipating their needs for tomorrow through the power of Anticipatory Banking.

Alkami has been certified by J.D. Power in 2024 and 2025 for providing "An Outstanding Mobile Banking Platform Experience."1

About Alkami

Alkami provides a digital sales and service platform for U.S. banks and credit unions. Our unified Platform integrates onboarding, digital banking, and data and marketing—each solution can stand alone, but together they deliver more—to help institutions onboard, engage, and grow relationships. As the future shifts toward Anticipatory Banking, we help data-informed bankers meet the moment with technology that drives action.

About Harvard Federal Credit Union

Since 1939, Harvard Federal Credit Union (Harvard FCU) has existed solely for the best interest of its members. Harvard FCU is Harvard University's not-for-profit financial institution, serving students, faculty, alumni, staff, and Harvard University teaching hospitals and now the community beyond. As a not-for-profit cooperative, the Credit Union shares its success with our members and reinvests them into the community through financial wellness education, social responsibility, and charitable giving. Harvard FCU makes a powerful, positive impact on not only the finances but the lives of all those we serve. Learn more at www.harvardfcu.org.

1J.D. Power 2025 Mobile App Platform Certification ProgramSM recognition is based on successful completion of an audit and exceeding a customer experience benchmark through a survey of recent servicing interactions. For more information, visit www.jdpower.com/awards.

