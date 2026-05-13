Grow in Health Launches KumbreX® GROW FLEX Featuring AprèsFlex® 5-Day Joint Support

Science-Driven Mobility Formula is Designed for Athletes and Active Individuals Seeking Fast Joint Comfort and Enhanced Performance

MORRISTOWN, N.J., May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PLT Health Solutions, Inc. announced that Grow in Health S.L., a Spanish nutraceutical company focused on pharmaceutical-style formulations for performance and healthy aging, has launched a new joint health concept under its KumbreX® brand called GROW FLEX®. The product features AprèsFlex® 5-Day Joint Support, a clinically studied Boswellia serrata extract known for its low-dose, fast-acting benefits for joint comfort, mobility and physical performance.

GROW FLEX combines AprèsFlex with undenatured type II collagen, hyaluronic acid, vitamin C, and manganese - nutrients selected to support cartilage structure, joint lubrication and connective tissue health. AprèsFlex is a patented, synergistic Boswellia serrata gum resin extract. The oral bioavailability of the active component, acetyl-11-keto-beta-boswellic acid (AKBA), from AprèsFlex has been shown to be about 52% higher than other commercially available Boswellia extracts, allowing for a lower daily dose with improved efficacy in enhancing joint comfort, flexibility, functional mobility and cartilage health.

The science-driven formulation combines AprèsFlex with undenatured type II collagen, hyaluronic acid, vitamin C, and manganese — nutrients selected to support cartilage structure, joint lubrication and connective tissue health. The new product features 100 mg of AprèsFlex, along with 40 mg of undenatured type II collagen (Nuvicol® II), 33.25 mg hyaluronic acid, 80 mg vitamin C, and 2 mg manganese.

GROW FLEX was launched in late April 2026 and is sold through kumbrex.com & Amazon.

A Joint Health Formula Designed for Performance

According to Blanca Rodríguez, Managing Director of Grow in Health, the new product reflects the KumbreX brand's focus on combining performance nutrition with long-term musculoskeletal health.

"Mobility is one of the most important performance issues for athletes and active individuals," Rodríguez said. "Joint discomfort and stiffness can compromise training consistency, recovery, and overall performance. With GROW FLEX, we wanted to build a formula that supports both mobility and structural joint health so people can continue to move, train and perform at their best," she added.

The KumbreX brand focuses on science-driven solutions that support performance, recovery, and healthy aging, targeting mechanisms associated with inflammation, oxidative stress, and connective tissue integrity.

AprèsFlex® 5-Day Joint Support: Fast-Acting, Low-Dose Boswellia Innovation

AprèsFlex is a patented, synergistic Boswellia serrata gum resin extract. The oral bioavailability of the active component, acetyl-11-keto-beta-boswellic acid (AKBA), from AprèsFlex has been shown to be about 52% higher than other commercially available Boswellia extracts, allowing for a lower daily dose with improved efficacy in enhancing joint comfort, flexibility, functional mobility and cartilage health. Unlike conventional joint health ingredients, which often require higher doses and longer supplementation periods, AprèsFlex demonstrated significant improvements in joint comfort and physical function within just five days with a low 100 mg/day dose.

Across four randomized, placebo-controlled clinical studies, supplementation with AprèsFlex 5-Day Joint Support has been shown to support:

Improvements in joint comfort within five days †

Reduced stiffness, improved flexibility and better overall joint function †

Enhanced physical performance metrics†

According to Steve Fink, Vice President of Marketing for PLT Health Solutions, Grow in Health's selection of AprèsFlex for their active nutrition product demonstrates a commitment to science-backed innovation. "When it comes to mobility, there can be a disconnect between what consumers want and what existing solutions deliver. Too often, natural joint and muscle health solutions require large doses that take weeks or even months to show improvements - and the science backing these ingredients doesn't support what consumers are looking for," he said. "With high quality clinical studies, AprèsFlex delivers on its promises. Today, AprèsFlex powers many of the world's leading joint health brands, helping active consumers and athletes stay mobile and perform at their best," he added.

For more information on Grow in Health and the KumbreX brand, visit www.kumbrex.com.

For more information on AprèsFlex 5-Day Joint Support, visit www.apresflex.com.

†These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

About Grow in Health

Grow in Health S.L., headquartered in Spain, is a nutraceutical company focused on developing science-driven supplements that bridge pharmaceutical-grade research and consumer wellness. The company's KumbreX brand focuses on performance nutrition, recovery, and healthy aging through formulations designed to support inflammation control, antioxidant pathways, and mitochondrial function.

Media Contact:

Mark Falconer

Sciencewerks

[email protected]

PLT Company Contact:

Steve Fink

PLT Health Solutions, Inc.

[email protected]

Grow in Health Contact:

Blanca Rodríguez

Managing Director

Grow in Health S.L.

[email protected]

SOURCE PLT Health Solutions