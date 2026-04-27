PLT Health Solutions Launches Longevity Research Initiative

Experiential Longevity™ Offers Consumers Relatable Benefits and Goals

MORRISTOWN, N.J., April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PLT Health Solutions, Inc. today announced the PLT Longevity Initiative, a company-wide strategic commitment that will shape its clinical research, ingredient development, and customer innovation work around two connected tracks:

Cellular longevity: mechanistic, biomarker-driven solutions addressing cellular health and the biology of aging; and





Experiential Longevity™: translating those cellular mechanisms of aging into benefits consumers can feel in daily life

"There is an active discussion in the natural products industry about what 'longevity' really means, and how it differs from healthy aging or condition-specific solutions," said Devin Stagg, President of PLT Health Solutions. "Our view is that longevity has to stay grounded in mechanistic science, but it also has to connect with tangible and meaningful outcomes that consumers can actually feel. It's not just about extending lifespan-it's about extending the ability to live those years well. The initiative's first major proof point, a six-month randomized clinical study on PLT's Kinexa® Joint Longevity Complex, will be presented by Dr. Jeremy Appleton at Vitafoods Europe on Wednesday, 6 May at 15:00 CEST in the New Ingredients Theatre.

The initiative's first major proof point, a six-month randomized clinical study on PLT's Kinexa® Joint Longevity Complex, will be presented by Dr. Jeremy Appleton at Vitafoods Europe on Wednesday, 6 May at 15:00 CEST in the New Ingredients Theatre.

Taking longevity mainstream

"There is an active discussion in the natural products industry about what 'longevity' really means, and how it differs from healthy aging or condition-specific solutions," said Devin Stagg, President of PLT Health Solutions. "Our view is that longevity has to stay grounded in mechanistic science, but it also has to connect with tangible and meaningful outcomes that consumers can actually feel. It's not just about extending lifespan-it's about extending the ability to live those years well. Many current longevity solutions are future-focused investments that require a degree of belief in long term outcomes. Experiential Longevity lets consumers feel the benefits of impacting these key mechanisms in the near term while the foundational work continues to pay dividends over a lifetime."

"The market for longevity has matured beyond early adopters and 'biohackers'," Stagg continued. "There is a much larger consumer base looking to enhance their longevity and, in the process, enhance their everyday experience. By linking foundational mechanisms of aging to the performance of specific body systems, we can make longevity something people don't just aspire to – but actively experience. The natural products business is evolving rapidly and it's our goal to support our customers with innovations that address and enable this evolution," he added.

Kinexa: Imaging-validated proof that joint structure, not just comfort, drives longevity

The Kinexa clinical study embodies the dual-track model of the PLT Longevity Initiative. It addresses a core mechanism of joint aging — structural degradation of cartilage, meniscus, ligaments, synovium, and subchondral bone — while simultaneously delivering experiential benefits consumers can feel in daily life, including improvements in strength, mobility, and comfort. Results included improvements in knee strength, cartilage thickness and health, significant improvements in ligament, meniscus, synovial, and subchondral bone health as well as enhanced joint comfort and functionality.

According to Jeremy Appleton, ND, Director of Medical & Scientific Affairs at PLT Health Solutions, the breadth and compelling nature of results of the new clinical study on Kinexa opens new ways of thinking about the joint health/mobility solutions market. "To date, most clinical work in the joint health sector has focused on enhancing comfort. But joints are load-bearing mechanical systems, and joint pain in aging typically reflects the structural changes occurring below the surface. Most ingredients on the market are likely impacting pain by reducing inflammation, but that is a short-term fix. Kinexa signals a new direction, because we have demonstrated improvements to the foundational structure of joints and these are the factors that contribute to joint health and mobility in the long-term," he said. "Comfort is how the joint feels today; structure is what determines whether it keeps working years from now. When cartilage, meniscus, ligaments, and the foundation beneath the cartilage stay strong and resilient, the joint can absorb shock, distribute load evenly and remain stable through everyday life, training, aging, and wear-and-tear," he added.

Implications for Product Innovation

For PLT's Head of Innovation and Clinical Science, Jennifer Murphy, this is a natural progression of the market. "The future of longevity innovation is not just about adding years to life. It is about helping people stay active, capable, and resilient throughout those years," she said. "Kinexa shows how impacting cellular mechanisms can translate into benefits that matter in daily life. That is the essence of Experiential Longevity. From cellular health to body system performance to lived experience, these connections are inseparable. That gives brands a clearer, more compelling way to bring longevity to market and opens a broader framework for longevity innovation."

Broadening the Longevity Consumer Base

Steve Fink, PLT's Vice President of Marketing, sees longevity research and product development as connecting with a much broader demographic than products that support healthy aging specifically. "Younger consumers are already buying longevity-relevant products and are looking for a new generation solutions that will address mechanisms of longevity before they lead to decline. This group is in the best position to build lifelong supplement habits that the pursuit of longevity will require and capturing them will result in 30 years of loyalty. Our dual-track approach in the PLT Longevity Initiative is designed to help brands meet those consumers where they are and give them the innovation and scientific support they are looking for," he added.

Media Contact:

Mark Falconer

Sciencewerks

Voice: 407-412-9705

Email: [email protected]

Company Contact:

Steve Fink

PLT Health Solutions, Inc.

Voice: 973-984-0900 x214

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE PLT Health Solutions