Growatt continues to be the world's largest residential inverter supplier according to S&P Global Commodity Insights

SHENZHEN, China, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to PV Inverter Market Tracker by S&P Global Commodity Insights, Growatt has secured its No.1 position in global residential inverter shipments in 2022. In addition, the company ranks among the global top 4 PV inverter suppliers, indicating its solid gain in the commercial and industrial (C&I) solar sector.

With over twelve years of experience and a robust R&D team comprising more than 1,100 engineers, Growatt is at the forefront of product and technology innovations for residential solar. "Our residential inverters combine reliability, intelligence and high efficiency, and their compact and lightweight characteristics facilitate seamless installation for installers," highlighted Lisa Zhang, Vice President of Marketing at Growatt. With sleek and user-friendly design, its products have gained immense popularity among households worldwide.

Beyond empowering homes, Growatt continues to make significant strides in the C&I and large-scale PV plants, reinforcing its position among the world's top 4 PV inverter suppliers. The MAX inverter series, one of the standout portfolios from the company, delivers high yields and stable returns to investors while reducing operation and maintenance costs through its powerful and intelligent functions. With its reliable and robust inverter solutions, Growatt has increased its global market share to 4.7% in 2022, according to S&P Global Commodity Insights estimates.

Commenting on the achievements, Lisa Zhang emphasized that with their products installed in over 180 countries worldwide, Growatt has established a strong local support network of 42 representative sites globally to deliver efficient service support and provide ultimate customer experience for clients. "We aim to enable everyone to benefit from sustainable energy, and by providing reliable products and services, we build enhanced collaboration with like-minded partners worldwide to accelerate the energy transition," Zhang added.

