Growatt INFINITY 1300 Is about to Be Available for European Users

SHENZHEN, China, May 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Growatt has announced that INFINITY 1300 will soon be accessible to European customers. Its official pages(UK/DE/EU) are now open to customers in the United Kingdom, Germany, and other European nations.

As a successor to previous models, INFINITY 1300 comes with a slew of improvements that take it up a notch, making it a well-deserved portable power station for all scenarios. Additionally, its first launch in the US has garnered various favorable consumer reviews.

Bearing high security and longevity in mind, INFINITY 1300 utilizes secure and long-lasting LiFePO4 batteries and gives a worry-free warranty of up to 5 years, which distinguishes it from most competitors in the market.

To help elevate the modern lifestyle, INFINITY 1300 equips with a 1800W output and 1382Wh capacity, covering almost all power needs of essentials at home and outside. Due to the bi-directional inverter technology, 0~80% SOC only takes 1 hour via AC charging. Given the UPS feature, it's unnecessary to worry about data loss or hardware damage in the event of a power outage since INFINITY 1300 can immediately detect the blackout and seamlessly switch over in 20ms that no one can be aware of. While for adventurers seeking backup power for their camping or RV trips, INFINITY 1300 is sure to exceed their expectations as it features an 800W solar input and 99% MPPT efficiency that achieve 2.5 hours of solar charging.

"Growatt is accelerating the roll-out of portable power solutions and will add more models to its product line to accommodate various user scenarios," said Lisa Zhang, Growatt's Vice President of Marketing. "As part of our global strategic focus, we're committed to deeply rooting ourselves in the European market and expanding Growatt's influence year after year!"

About Growatt

Growatt, a globally recognized new energy expert, has been favored by over 3 million clean energy enthusiasts worldwide since 2011. Focusing on the field of clean energy generation, storage, and digitalization, Growatt offers all-scenario smart energy solutions to enable energy independence for everyone. As a pioneer in the field, Growatt has accumulated years of experience and has the industry-leading technology to power smarter and more reliable clean energy life for individuals, families, and businesses. Click and learn more about Growatt portable power stations.

