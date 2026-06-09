Growing Demand Drives The Inception Company to Strengthen Leadership Team and Expand Speaker Bureau AV Capabilities

Expanded Leadership Team Reflects Strong Client Demand and Strategic Investment in Speaker Bureau AV Capabilities

FAIRFIELD, N.J., June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Inception Company, leading life sciences meeting solutions provider, announced a series of executive changes reflecting the company's momentum and expanded investment in its speaker bureau AV capabilities.

President Pat Purcell steps up as Chief Executive Officer, bringing over 25 years of leadership experience from Propel Health, Boron Lepore, Cardinal Health, and Publicis to the forefront. Pat's deep roots in life sciences meeting production position him to lead Inception's expansion, to better serve medical communications agencies and in-house brand teams.

As part of Inception's strategic growth, Tricia Wignall joins the leadership team as Chief Product Officer and GM of Live Event Services. With over 20 years in the speaker bureau industry, Tricia brings a combination of operational depth, product leadership, and technology strategy to the role. She has been a driving force behind integrating AI-driven capabilities into industry solutions. Her ability to bridge business with technology makes her a natural fit to spearhead the next evolution of Inception's speaker bureau AV capabilities.

"In three years at Inception, I've seen firsthand what sets this team apart. It's the trust our clients place in us and the genuine partnerships we build. Welcoming Tricia to our leadership team signals exactly where we're headed, becoming the one-stop-shop for everything production in life sciences, with the talent to back it up." said Pat Purcell, CEO of The Inception Company.

Inception's leadership team also announced the promotion of Jack Roberts to Chief Creative Officer, Nicole LaDucer to Chief Financial Officer, and Tim DeMartin to Chief Production Officer.

These changes and expansion reflect both the confidence clients have placed in Inception and the company's commitment to deepening the range of services it can offer. After launching PandoGo, the evolution of the Pando® Meetings platform, Inception continues to invest in building the most comprehensive production offering in the life sciences industry. Look for the company to announce highly anticipated enhancements to its AV speaker bureau solutions later this year.

About The Inception Company

The Inception Company delivers a suite of technology-enabled, fully managed creative solutions designed to enhance audience engagement for critical Life Sciences events. The Inception team specializes in coordinating and delivering highly engaging programs with two fully managed studios in Fairfield, NJ and Ambler, PA. As the creators of the PandoGo meeting experience, Inception offers custom virtual solutions, broadcast production, creative video production, and live event production services. The Inception Portal (TIP) allows clients to meet all their AV needs in a few simple steps, with dedicated project managers. Visit the Inception website to learn more. https://www.inceptioncompany.com/

SOURCE The Inception Company