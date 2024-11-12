Growing LivAway Suites Chain Opens Second Location Nationwide in the Heart of Tri-Cities Area

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LivAway Suites continues to make waves in extended stay hospitality with the grand opening of its second location nationwide, strategically positioned in Richland, Washington. The LivAway Suites brand launched in early 2023 and committed to a rapid expansion across the country, providing an enhanced extended stay experience that blends comfort with affordability.

"This opening represents more than just another hotel opening; it's an embodiment of our ongoing effort to redefine what economy extended stay can and should be," said Kevin Dailey, Chief Operating Officer of LivAway Suites. "The Richland location will not only meet but exceed expectations for travelers seeking value without compromising quality."

The hotel was developed by West77 Partners, a real estate development firm focused solely on economy extended-stay hotels. "We plan to develop 10-15 LivAway Suites hotels in the state of Washington over the coming years," said Dan Barrett, President of West77 Partners. "With over 10 years of experience developing economy extended stay hotels in Washington, we know how desperately LivAway Suites is needed throughout the state. We look forward to filling that need," added Barrett.

Following a successful opening in the Salt Lake City area earlier this year—where demand for the hotel has already surpassed projections—LivAway Suites is poised for further growth across the country. The Tri-Cities area promises fertile ground for expansion, given its need for modern, extended-stay accommodations tailored to both short-term and long-term visitors.

LivAway Suites aims to disrupt traditional hotel franchising through a developer-centric model focused on transparent fee structures and the profitability of each hotel. By offering straightforward services paired with essential amenities, it targets cost-conscious travelers who prioritize function over frills—a formula that has already proven effective in its inaugural property in West Jordan, Utah.

"Our goal is simple: provide everything our guests need and nothing they don't," noted Dailey. "As we progress toward having 50 hotels open or under construction by the end of 2026, every hotel opening like Richland brings us one step closer to our goal."

About LivAway Suites

Based in Salt Lake City, Utah, LivAway Suites is a new hotel brand with a developer-centric business model and hotel design that helps our guests feel more at home while away. The brand is built on understanding the importance of offering guests everything they need and nothing they don't®, with straightforward services and pragmatic amenities that offer livability and comfort at an affordable rate. Built on a foundation for developers, by developers®, LivAway Suites is poised to disrupt the traditional hotel franchise model through transparent pricing and an improved return on investment. For more information, visit www.livawaysuites.com.

