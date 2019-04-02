Growing North Las Vegas: U-Haul of Tule Springs Coming Soon

NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev., April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- An impressive three-story U-Haul® self-storage facility is coming to North Las Vegas thanks to the Company's recent acquisition of 10.29 acres on the southwest corner of W. Deer Springs Way and N. 5th Street.

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Tule Springs, which is scheduled for completion by fall 2020, will encompass more than 100,000 square feet of space and will house about 1,000 indoor climate-controlled self-storage units with high-end security features.

"This property is located just two miles from the Villages at Tule Springs – the first master-planned residential community in North Las Vegas in more than 10 years," said Mike Vargovich, U-Haul of Las Vegas West president.

"There has been an incredible increase in activity within North Las Vegas thanks to Mayor Lee and his staff. So when this property became available, we jumped on it. There's no other part of the Valley with such potential for growth."

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Tule Springs will soon offer: truck and trailer sharing; towing equipment and professional hitch installation; a retail showroom with moving supplies; U-Box® portable moving and storage containers; propane; U-Haul Remote 24/7® access for self-storage customers; a U-Haul Re-Use Center for gently used household furnishings to be shared by the community; the Take A Box Leave A Box program; and more.

While U-Haul Moving & Storage of Tule Springs is under construction, nearby U-Haul facilities and neighborhood dealers are available to assist customers. U-Haul Moving & Storage at West Craig Road and U-Haul Moving & Storage at N. Rancho Drive are open 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Thursday and Saturday; 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday; and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday.

Reserve equipment at uhaul.com or contact Reservations at 1-800-GO-UHAUL.

"U-Haul is ready to be part of the future success of North Las Vegas," Vargovich added. "The Strip and the excitement of Las Vegas has always drawn people in. But North Las Vegas is where people have settled and created a community. We are looking forward to working with the city to improve residential mobility and provide a high-quality self-storage product for customers here."

Vargovich expects to maintain a staff of 10 or more Team Members when the facility is fully completed. U-Haul will look to hire locally to promote job growth within North Las Vegas.

The arrival of U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 is revolutionizing the moving industry through its more convenient, more secure way to pick up and return a truck. U-Haul live verification technology allows rental transactions to be carried out entirely on a smartphone at any hour – day or night. There are no membership fees. Simply visit uhaul.com to create an online account.

For self-movers who aim to keep their costs low but need extra hands to help with their move, MovingHelp.com has been successfully pairing customers with reliable Moving Help® Service Providers for more than a decade. The online marketplace lets customers shop and compare local moving companies that provide labor services including: loading and unloading, packing and unpacking, cleaning, and U-Box pick up/delivery. More than 1.5 million unedited customer reviews, transparent pricing and payment release subject to customer approval have led to 93 percent of Moving Help users rating their experience four stars or higher.

About U-Haul

Since 1945, U-Haul has been the No. 1 choice of do-it-yourself movers, with a network of more than 21,000 locations across all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 now offers customers access to U-Haul trucks every hour of every day through the self-service options on their internet-connected mobile devices. U-Haul customers' patronage has enabled the U-Haul fleet to grow to 161,000 trucks, 118,000 trailers and 42,000 towing devices. U-Haul offers nearly 632,000 rooms and 55.2 million square feet of self-storage space at owned and managed facilities throughout North America. U-Haul is the largest installer of permanent trailer hitches in the automotive aftermarket industry and is the largest retailer of propane in the U.S.

Contact:

Andrea Batchelor

Jeff Lockridge

E-mail: publicrelations@uhaul.com

Phone: 602-263-6981

Website: uhaul.com

SOURCE U-Haul