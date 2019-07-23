Growing Number of Pennsylvania School Districts Select Next Generation Administrative Software

STEVENS POINT, Wis., July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Skyward, an administrative software provider committed to a better experience for every user, is experiencing steady growth throughout Pennsylvania thanks to its new Qmlativ Education Management System platform. The company partnered with its first Pennsylvania district, in 2004, and now has 112 districts throughout the state using its software.

One district making the move to Qmlativ is Cumberland Valley School District, located in central Pennsylvania. District leaders at Cumberland Valley were looking for an SIS that provides enhanced customizability, mobile accessibility, and a more user-friendly design for families and administrators. The district selected Skyward's Qmlativ Student Management Suite over several other systems.

"After a robust review, evaluation and scoring process, Qmlativ provides us with the best overall option to meet our specific needs," said Chris Smith, director of technology and innovation at Cumberland Valley School District.

Qmlativ is known for its intuitive interface and is changing the way districts view and use school management software systems. In particular, districts enjoy the real-time data and custom dashboards that give teachers, administrators, and other staff easy access to the information they use most.

"Some of the defining qualities of Qmlativ were the intuitive interface and ability to provide real-time, dynamic data and information at each user's fingertips," explained Smith. "In addition, the professional development center (PDC) and role-based help center are nice additions to what our staff can come to expect for additional resources."

Midd-West School District, also located in central Pennsylvania, is another district that recently chose Skyward's Qmlativ platform to replace their legacy ERP system. Echoing similar reasons for upgrading as Cumberland Valley, Midd-West was looking for a system that offers greater customization and puts information directly in front of their users.

"After reviewing several school finance solutions, Skyward's Qmlativ School Business Suite was the only option that fit every need for our district. More importantly, Qmlativ has consolidated 98% of our finance and human resources products into one single platform," stated Amy Simmons, business manager at Midd-West School District. "The system's customizable dashboards have also been a big hit, as they put the most important information front and center for our staff."

"It's exciting to see the steady growth of Pennsylvania districts moving to our Qmlativ platform," said Scott Glinski, CEO of Skyward. "Many districts have expressed the desire to partner with us due to Qmlativ's user-centered design and the positive comments from other districts that are already implementing it throughout the state."

District leaders interested in learning more about Skyward, please visit skyward.com.

About Skyward

Skyward's administrative software solutions are used by more than 2,000 public sector organizations worldwide, from small entities to statewide implementations. Since 1980, Skyward has remained committed to a better experience for every user. To learn more, visit www.skyward.com.

SOURCE Skyward

Related Links

http://www.skyward.com

