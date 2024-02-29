Growing People Big and Small: Celebree School Debuts in Bristow

Early Childhood Education Franchise Opens in Bristow, Brings Well-Rounded Program to the Community

BRISTOW, Va., Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebree School, a leader in early childhood education that provides infant and toddler care, preschool, before and aftercare, and summer camp programs, will open its newest school on March 4. Located at 10368 Bristow Center Dr., the new school will provide a customized program that addresses the physical, social, emotional, and academic needs of children, while adhering to Virginia's early education standards.

Enrollment is now open, and community members are encouraged to contact Celebree School for tours, visits, and more information. Celebree School of Bristow offers childcare programs to families in the surrounding area.

Celebree School of Bristow is owned and operated by local entrepreneur, Nasar Agha. Agha is a veteran of the franchising industry with over 20 years of experience as a franchisee. He also has worked in construction, marketing, and sales after moving from Pakistan to the United States in 2008. It was his own family's personal experience with the Celebree School brand that originally led Agha to pursue its franchising opportunity, having a daughter who truly enjoyed the classwork Celebree offered. This will be the first Celebree School franchise location Agha will open, with plans to open additional locations in the surrounding area in the near future.

"My wife is a teacher and together, we have raised our daughter emphasizing the importance of early childhood education, even having her enrolled as a Celebree School student," said Nasar Agha, owner of Celebree School Bristow. "At such a difficult time for the world of education, being able to bring the services that Celebree offers to our local community is what we view as a crucial first step in closing the learning gap that has formed over the last few years."

To celebrate the new location, Celebree School of Bristow will host a grand opening event on March 15. The location will host a ribbon cutting at 12:30 p.m., offering light refreshments and tour of the new school. To RSVP for the celebration, please reach out to [email protected].

Celebree School lives by its promise to Grow People Big and Small™, and was founded on the belief that success in early childhood development is equal parts curriculum and a connection that extends beyond the classroom to address the needs of the whole child and the whole family. Each Celebree School is a village made up of parents, children, and educators while providing curriculum-based care that prepares your child for kindergarten and beyond.

With a 29-plus-year history of providing superior early childhood education, Celebree School delivers a stable, secure learning environment that helps children develop a lifelong love of learning. Programs are available for children six weeks to 12 years old with unique curriculums designed to develop positive social skills and values while allowing children to learn about their world through age-appropriate play, projects, and activities. Care is available part time or full time and parents are allowed to drop in and visit at any time.

"We're honored to continue to help brilliant entrepreneurs like Nasar actualize their business goals and have them join our Celebree School family," said Richard Huffman, Founder and CEO of Celebree School. "As we continue to expand our brand's footprint through franchising, it's more important than ever that we join forces with local community leaders who have a passion for early childhood education. The opening of Nasar's school brings me immense pride and joy. I know he is the perfect franchise partner to drive our mission forward."

2023 is proving to be a momentous year for Celebree School, having already welcomed 19 new franchisees comprising of 42 franchise and future development agreements. The franchise brand now boasts 46 schools open, 55 franchisees awarded over 100 sites, a presence across 14 states, and an enrollment of more than 4,570 children who are being protected, educated, and nurtured within the Celebree family. When franchisees invest with Celebree School, they're investing in an organization with a strong culture, solid systems, and a proven business model backed with 29-plus years of experience in providing exceptional early childhood education. For more information of franchising opportunities visit https://www.celebree.com/franchising/.

Celebree School – Bristow is open Monday through Friday from 6:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. For more information on Celebree School in Bristow, please visit https://www.celebree.com/bristow-va/ or call (703) 794-2240.

About Celebree School

Founded in 1994, Celebree School is a leader in early childhood education that provides infant and toddler care, preschool, before and aftercare, and summer camp programs. With a mission to Grow People Big and Small™, Celebree School believes success in early childhood development is equal parts curriculum and connection. Each school employs a customized program that addresses the physical, social, emotional, and academic needs of children and follows applicable state guidelines. In 2019, Celebree School launched its franchise offering. Learn more about how we grow confident children who are prepared for school and life at Celebree.com. Connect with us on Facebook , Instagram , and LinkedIn .

Media Contact: Evan Hensley, Fishman Public Relations, [email protected]

SOURCE Celebree School