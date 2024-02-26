Growing People Big and Small: Celebree School Debuts in Dallas Arts District

Early Childhood Education Franchise Opens First of Three Locations Coming to the Dallas Market

DALLAS, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebree School, a leader in early childhood education that provides infant and toddler care, preschool, before and aftercare, and summer camp programs, announced today the opening of its first school in Dallas. Located at 2400 Bryan St., the new school is the first of three slated to open in the Dallas area on Monday, February 26th. Celebree School offers customized programs that address the physical, social, emotional, and academic needs of children while adhering to Texas early education standards.

Enrollment is now open, and community members are encouraged to contact Celebree School for tours, visits, and more information. Celebree School of Dallas Arts District offers childcare programs to families and businesses in the surrounding area and will be celebrating a grand opening event in early April.

The new school is owned and operated by local entrepreneurial couple, Mindi and Jeff McClure. Both Mindi and Jeff have extensive experience in the financial services and real estate investment banking industries. During that time, Mindi worked closely with small business owners, sparking a passion for entrepreneurship. This inspired their goal to open a business that positively impacts their community. Coming from a long line of schoolteachers, the McClures understand the value of quality education and care for young families. This dedication is what led them to establish their own Celebree School. The couple is committed to their vision of creating a school environment that will protect, educate, and nurture every child.

"From raising two daughters, I know how important it is to give your children a high-quality place to learn at a young age," shared Mindi. "This Celebree School will bring dedicated teachers and staff members who make it their goal to allow these children to learn and prosper. Introducing the first Celebree School in Texas reflects our commitment to providing this fundamental support to the people of Dallas."

Celebree School lives by its promise to Grow People Big and Small™, and was founded on the belief that success in early childhood development is equal parts curriculum and a connection that extends beyond the classroom to address the needs of the whole child and the whole family. Each Celebree School is a village made up of parents, children, and educators while providing curriculum-based care that prepares your child for kindergarten and beyond.

With a 29-plus-year history of providing superior early childhood education, Celebree School delivers a stable, secure learning environment that helps children develop a lifelong love of learning. Programs are available for children six weeks to Pre-K with unique curriculums designed to develop positive social skills and values while allowing children to learn about their world through age-appropriate play, projects, and activities. Care is available part time or full time and parents are allowed to drop in and visit at any time.

"We're honored to continue to help brilliant entrepreneurs like Mindi and Jeff McClure actualize their business goals and have them join our Celebree School family," said Richard Huffman, Founder and CEO of Celebree School. "As we continue to expand our brand's footprint through franchising, it's more important than ever that we partner with local community leaders who have a passion for early childhood education. The opening of the Dallas school brings me immense pride and joy. I know they are the perfect franchisees to drive our mission forward."

The fast-growth brand began franchising in 2019 and now boasts 44 schools open, 54 franchisees awarded over 100 sites, a presence across 14 states, and an enrollment of more than 4,570 children who are being protected, educated, and nurtured within the Celebree family. When franchisees invest with Celebree School, they're investing in an organization with a strong culture, solid systems, and a proven business model backed with 29-plus years of experience in providing exceptional early childhood education. For more information of franchising opportunities visit https://www.celebree.com/franchising/.

Celebree School – Dallas Arts District is open Monday – Friday 7:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. For more information on Celebree School in Dallas, please visit https://www.celebree.com/dallas-arts-district-tx/ or call 972-782-4225.

About Celebree School

Founded in 1994, Celebree School is a leader in early childhood education that provides infant and toddler care, preschool, before and aftercare, and summer camp programs. With a mission to Grow People Big and Small™, Celebree School believes success in early childhood development is equal parts curriculum and connection. Each school employs a customized program that addresses the physical, social, emotional, and academic needs of children and follows applicable state guidelines. In 2019, Celebree School launched its franchise offering. Learn more about how we grow confident children who are prepared for school and life at Celebree.com. Connect with us on Facebook , Instagram , and LinkedIn.

