Growing People Big and Small: Celebree School Debuts in East Norriton

Early Childhood Education Franchise Opens in East Norriton, Brings Well-Rounded Program to the Community

EAST NORRITON, Pa., Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebree School, a leader in early childhood education that provides infant and toddler care, preschool, before and aftercare, and summer camp programs, will open its newest school in March in East Norriton. Located at 2714 Dekalb Plaza, the new school will provide a customized program that addresses the physical, social, emotional, and academic needs of children while adhering to Pennsylvania's early education standards.

Celebree School in East Norriton is owned and operated by local entrepreneurs Ashish and Ranjeeta Patel. Ashish has worked for Fortune 500 Financial Institutions and IT companies as a Senior Executive for the past 17 years, and Ranjeeta previously worked as a Senior IT Executive with Fintech Company. Ashish and Ranjeeta come from a family of educators who operate multiple education institutions and have been providing high-quality education for more than 35 years. Like their family, Ashish and Ranjeeta have always felt called to the education industry. After years of working in other industries, they are now able to answer that calling and pass on their love and commitment to quality education. They are both thrilled to have the opportunity to provide the best early childhood education experience for students in their community.

"Education is something we value and are very passionate about," said Ashish. "Coming from a family of educators has shown me the importance of a high-quality early education. I have experienced that first-hand as both a student and a father of two young boys. This has always been my calling, and my wife and I are fully invested in making sure our students receive the best education possible."

Celebree School lives by its promise to Grow People Big and Small™, and was founded on the belief that success in early childhood development is equal parts curriculum and a connection that extends beyond the classroom to address the needs of the whole child and the whole family. Each Celebree School is a village made up of parents, children, and educators while providing curriculum-based care that prepares your child for kindergarten and beyond.

With a 25-plus-year history of providing superior early childhood education, Celebree School delivers a stable, secure learning environment that helps children develop a lifelong love of learning. Programs are available for children six weeks to 12 years old with unique curriculums designed to develop positive social skills and values while allowing children to learn about their world through age-appropriate play, projects, and activities. Care is available part time or full time and parents are allowed to drop in and visit at any time.

"We're honored to continue to help brilliant entrepreneurs like Ashish and Ranjeeta actualize their business goals and have them join our Celebree School family," said Richard Huffman, Founder and CEO of Celebree School. "As we continue to expand our brand's footprint through franchising, it's more important than ever that we partner with local community leaders who have a passion for early childhood education. The opening of this school brings me immense pride and joy. I know they are the perfect franchisees to drive our mission forward."

Celebree School began franchising in 2019 and now has 27 corporate locations, 14 franchise locations, and more than 70 franchise licenses in various stages development. With strategic expansion underway, the brand has set an aggressive development goal of opening 150 new schools by 2025. When franchisees invest with Celebree School, they're investing in an organization with a strong culture, solid systems, and a proven business model backed with 25-plus years of experience in providing exceptional early childhood education. For more information of franchising opportunities visit https://www.celebree.com/franchising/.

Celebree School – East Norriton is open Monday – Friday 6:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. For more information on Celebree School in East Norriton, please visit https://www.celebree.com/east-norriton-pa/ or call 610-400-3404.

