Growing Together: Life Time Foundation's Enduring Commitment to a Thriving, Healthy Planet

Earth Month marks a moment, but more than $3 million in grants since late 2023 reflect a multi-year commitment to nurturing communities, restoring ecosystems, and protecting access to nature.

Impact Summary:

Throughout Earth Month and beyond, the Life Time Foundation supported tree plantings, school Food Forests, and conservation efforts through grants and volunteer action across nine states.

The Life Time Foundation celebrates and continues in multi-year partnerships with organizations that work to create a healthier planet for generations to come.

Since late 2023, the Life Time Foundation has provided more than $3 million in grants to projects that support reforestation, conservation and biological diversity.

CHANHASSEN, Minn., April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Life Time Foundation is reaffirming its year‑round commitment to supporting a healthy planet through a cross‑country lineup of environmentally focused initiatives that restore local ecosystems and inspire people of all ages to care for the world around them. The Life Time Foundation's work doesn't start or end with Earth Month—it reflects year‑round action, long‑term investment, sustained partnerships and community-based initiatives that help people reconnect with nature and take meaningful action for generations to come.

The Life Time Foundation is committed to supporting a Healthy Planet.

"These events give us a powerful moment to come together, get our hands in the dirt, and invest in the health of the communities we serve," said Sarah Emola, senior director of the Life Time Foundation. "From planting trees with local partners to helping young people build a relationship with the land that sustains us, these efforts reflect the power of showing up for each other, and for the planet. We're incredibly proud of our team members and partners who are creating a greener, more resilient future, one meaningful action at a time."

Earth Month Activations Across Nine States

Life Time team members in 15 markets across nine states rolled up their sleeves to contribute to environmental efforts, including tree plantings, in their communities. Done in partnership with local environmental groups, these efforts bring team members together to support cleaner air, improved habitat, and greener neighborhoods, one tree at a time.

Helping people feel Happiest Outside

As part of Trust for Public Land's Happiest Outside campaign, Life Time Foundation is matching up to $150,000 in donations. This campaign creates opportunities for everyone to find joy outdoors, whether transforming a schoolyard into green space, or building trails from small to cities to forests.

$75,000 Grant to Expand School Food Forests

For the third consecutive year, the Life Time Foundation and The Education Fund celebrated Arbor Day in a Miami-Dade County Public School Food Forest. On April 24, Life Time Foundation volunteers joined students to plant trees, harvest fresh produce, and experience firsthand how a schoolyard can become a living classroom where environmental and human health come together. The program reaches more than 26,000 public school students across more than 70 Miami-Dade County Public Schools, helping young people understand how the health of the land directly supports nutrition, learning and overall well-being. Since 2024, the Life Time Foundation has given $200,000 to support Food Forests for Schools.

Supporting Tornado Recovery

In response to last year's tornadoes in Missouri, the Life Time Foundation's $10,000 grant to Forest ReLeaf of Missouri supports long-term recovery and reforestation efforts. Life Time team members volunteered at the organization's nursery, helping prepare seedlings and materials ahead of the planting event.

Leaving a Living Legacy

The Life Time Foundation also celebrates the lasting impact of the work of its partners:

As part of a $45,000 grant awarded in 2025, the Foundation joined Great River Greening for a second student-led tree planting event in St. Paul, Minnesota.

A three-year grant to American Forests, initially awarded in 2024, has enabled the planting of 10,000 trees and supported key efforts critical to the conservation and restoration of the whitebark pine, a threatened keystone species in high-mountain ecosystems.

Previous grants to and partnerships with like-minded organizations focused on long-term environmental impact, in locations ranging from local urban spaces to some of the planet's most treasured landscapes, all rooted in the belief that protecting the environment today is essential to human and community health tomorrow.

At its core, the Life Time Foundation's work reflects a simple, enduring belief: there is no healthy way of life without a healthy planet to support it, and that the actions we take today help shape the world future generations will inherit. While Earth Month offers a moment to reflect, the Foundation's environmental work continues week after week, year after year, because a healthy way of life depends on a healthy planet, every day.

To learn more about the Life Time Foundation or to support its mission, visit www.ltfoundation.org

About the Life Time Foundation

The Life Time Foundation, a 501c(3) nonprofit created by Life Time, Inc. (NYSE: LTH) is dedicated to inspiring Healthy People, a Healthy Planet, and a Healthy Way of Life. Through financial grants and direct action, we support Youth Nutrition by helping schools serve wholesome, nourishing, minimally processed food to students; Youth Movement by championing physical movement programs that get children active and excited to move for life; and a Healthy Planet by supporting forestation and conservation initiatives, so everyone can live healthy, happy lives. For more information or to make a tax-deductible donation, visit www.ltfoundation.org.

SOURCE Life Time Foundation