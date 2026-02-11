Life Time Foundation Announces Move for a Life Time, the Next Chapter of its Annual Children's Health Fundraiser

New event is a continuation of the five-year Ride of a Life Time legacy that has raised more than $4 million for kids' health

Key Highlights:

Move for a Life Time takes place March 7 at more than 165 Life Time athletic country club locations across the U.S. and Canada.

Participants can choose from curated group workout experiences ranging from 90 minutes to three hours.

Funds raised benefit Children's Miracle Network and the Life Time Foundation, with a $1.5 million fundraising goal.

Expanded by popular demand, the event goes beyond cycling to include yoga, strength, dance and specialty class formats.

The fundraiser builds on the success of Life Time's previous Ride of a Life Time events, which raised more than $4 million for children's health.

CHANHASSEN, Minn., Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Life Time (NYSE: LTH), the nation's premier healthy lifestyle brand, today announced Move for a Life Time, a nationwide workout fundraising event for Children's Miracle Network and the Life Time Foundation. Taking place on Saturday, March 7 at more than 165 Life Time athletic clubs across the United States and Canada, the event invites participants of all fitness levels to move with purpose while supporting children's health initiatives nationwide.

Move for a Life Time expands Life Time’s original vision for a single-day, movement-driven fundraiser, opening the experience to more ways of moving and more people, while continuing the company’s commitment to improving children’s health. That vision began in 2021 with Ride of a Life Time, a cycling-based event created to rally members around a shared purpose.

Clubs will host curated workout experiences ranging from 90-minute sessions to three-hour events, all starting at 9 a.m. in each local time zone. Participants will engage in a variety of classes, including Life Time's large and signature group training formats, giving members options to pick formats that align with their interests. Post-movement celebrations with refreshments and a community focus will cap the experiences.

"We've seen how powerful it can be when people move together for something bigger than themselves," said Sarah Emola, Director of the Life Time Foundation. "Move for a Life Time builds on that legacy, inviting more people to move in ways they love while creating an even greater impact for children and families who need it most."

"Move for a Life Time represents the incredible momentum of our partnership and our shared commitment to elevating what is possible for every child's health journey," says Andrew Nash, Corporate Partnerships Director at Children's Miracle Network. "By bringing people together to move with purpose, we are providing our children's hospitals with the resources needed to help kids have every chance to grow up strong. Together, we can make big change for all kids."

Funds raised will be shared between Children's Miracle Network and the Life Time Foundation, two organizations committed to improving outcomes and supporting the health and well-being of children. Together, these partners aim to raise $1.5 million through this year's event.

Children's Miracle Network raises funds for 170 children's hospitals across the U.S. and Canada. The Life Time Foundation partners with schools and nonprofits to support healthier lunchrooms and expand opportunities for kids to be active, while also helping create greener, more sustainable communities.

Registration is now open to everyone, including both Life Time members and nonmembers. Individuals can register through the complimentary Life Time app or at their local club and are encouraged to set personal fundraising goals and invite friends and family to support their efforts. Participants' fundraising and donations contribute directly to programs that expand access to care, promote healthy habits and help children and families thrive.

Move for a Life Time expands Life Time's original vision for a single-day, movement-driven fundraiser, opening the experience to more ways of moving and more people, while continuing the company's commitment to improving children's health. That vision began in 2021 with Ride of a Life Time, a cycling-based event created to rally members around a shared purpose. Over five years, the event grew into a powerful annual tradition, engaging tens of thousands of participants and raising more than $4 million for Children's Miracle Network and the Life Time Foundation.

About the Life Time Foundation

The Life Time Foundation, a 501c(3) nonprofit created by Life Time, Inc. (NYSE: LTH) is dedicated to inspiring Healthy People, a Healthy Planet, and a Healthy Way of Life. Through financial grants and direct action, we support Youth Nutrition by helping schools serve wholesome, nourishing, minimally processed food to students; Youth Movement by championing physical movement programs that get children active and excited to move for life; and a Healthy Planet by supporting forestation and conservation initiatives, so everyone can live healthy, happy lives. For more information or to make a tax-deductible donation, visit www.ltfoundation.org.

About Children's Miracle Network

For more than 40 years, Children's Miracle Network® has been a symbol of hope, elevating possibilities for every child in need of care. As the leading charity impacting children's healthcare, we unite people, partners and programs to raise urgently needed funds for children's hospitals across the U.S. and Canada.

Wherever you see our iconic balloon, you'll find donors, corporate partners and fundraising programs joining forces to help hospitals meet their most critical needs—from life-changing care and advanced equipment to innovative research and family support. Every dollar raised benefits the local children's hospital, bringing brighter futures within reach for all kids.

Learn more at cmn.org.

SOURCE Life Time Foundation