Growth Acceleration Partners CEO Inducted into the Austin Tech Hall of Fame

AUSTIN, Texas, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Growth Acceleration Partners CEO and Cofounder Joyce Durst has been recognized as the 2024 inductee into the Austin Tech Hall of Fame. She was honored alongside eight legacy Foundational Inductees, as well as one tech founder succeeding in their first company, at an event hosted by the Austin Technology Council.

Durst earned her place in the Austin Tech Hall of Fame in recognition of her success, leadership and guidance as a mentor in our city's vibrant tech scene.

"With encouragement and inspiration from many also inducted into the Austin Tech Hall of Fame, I have been guided by their pioneering spirit, innovation and belief that Austin can be a sort of Oz, where dreams can come true for all kinds of people and all kinds of entrepreneurs," Durst said upon receiving the honor. "I know we stand on their shoulders as we learn how to grow companies. The tech industry has had a few ups and downs, and none of us could make it without support. I have a team that would walk through fire for our company and our clients."

The Austin Tech Hall of Fame luminaries were celebrated as the past, present and future of the Austin technology community. The legacy Foundational Inductees were:

Michael Dell , founder and CEO of Dell Technologies

, founder and CEO of Dell Technologies Adm. Bobby Inman , formerly U.S. deputy director of the CIA

, formerly U.S. deputy director of the CIA Laura Kilcrease, CEO of Alberta Innovates

George Kozmetzky, co-founder of Teledyne

John Sibley Butler , professor emeritus in the McCombs School of Business at the University of Texas at Austin

, professor emeritus in the McCombs School of Business at the Jimmy Treybig , founder of Tandem Computers

, founder of Tandem Computers James Truchar, former CEO and cofounder of National Instruments

Lori Hawkins , recognized posthumously as a veteran Austin American-Statesman business reporter

Ashley Rose, CEO and cofounder of Living Security, was also recognized as the First Time Founder Award winner at the Austin Technology Council event.

This is the rebirth of an idea from over a decade ago to celebrate tech leaders in the Austin community. Venture capitalist Bill Wood, who was inducted in 2013, had been the sole honoree prior to the June 4 event. Wood is the founder of Silverton Partners and a founding partner at Austin Ventures LP, both of which are regular investors in Austin tech companies.

This is one of nearly two-dozen awards Durst and Growth Acceleration Partners have received over the years. In 2023, Ernst & Young LLP named Durst an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2023 Gulf South Award winner, and the Women Presidents Organization recognized her with the prestigious Mary Limon McLaughlin Award and as one of their distinguished Women2Watch.

GAP has been named to the annual Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America, and was named a Top 10 Digital Transformation Solutions Company by CIO Applications magazine.

