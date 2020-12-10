Growth-Focused, Female-Led Practice with $122 Million in Assets Under Management Joins Cetera

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cetera has announced the affiliation of female-led practice, Pierson Wealth Management. Led by Owner and Investment Advisor Representative, Ivy Pierson, the firm specializes in developing and implementing retirement and estate plans for private clients. Pierson brings over 20 years' experience in the financial services industry and leads a team that manages a reported $122 million in assets under management. Pierson was previously affiliated with LPL Financial.

Pierson's growth goal is to double her practice size over the next ten years, taking a client-first approach. Cetera's track record in meeting practices where they are in their growth journey attracted Pierson to the firm. Pierson said, "Cetera's brand promise of empowering relationships that go beyond the bottom line and where you're more than just a number resonates with me and our client-first philosophy. The portfolio of growth offerings delivered in a unique way will enable us to create a custom growth roadmap while enhancing the service we provide to our clients."

John Pierce, Head of Business Development at Cetera said, "Ivy and the Pierson Wealth Management team have a very clear vision for their future and with high-growth goals, Cetera will be delivering the support, technology and team to help. She's expressed interest in resources like AdviceWorks™ to enhance her client experience and has already established a strong bond with leadership. Cetera is thrilled to be a part of her growth journey."

Cetera plans to continue attracting top talent in the financial profession including financial advisors, tax professionals, banks and credit unions and regional teams (OSJs) with a focus on driving growth, a superior service experience, and the delivery of an Advice-Centric Experience®. Its unique growth model is designed around specialty communities to enable affiliates to grow their way. The Pierson Wealth Management team will affiliate with Cetera Advisors LLC.

