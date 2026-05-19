Growth Partner and Docquity Launch Landmark Medically Supervised and Technology-Enabled Umrah Program

Growth Partner and Docquity launch a technology-enabled, doctor-accompanied pilgrimage programme for pilgrims with health conditions — a global first in inclusive Umrah tourism.

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Growth Partner and Docquity today announced the launch of the world's first medically supervised, technology-enabled Umrah programme, working alongside ecosystem initiatives supported by the Saudi Tourism Authority (STA).

The programme addresses one of the most persistent barriers in religious tourism: enabling pilgrims with chronic health conditions, post-surgical needs, or physical disabilities to safely perform Umrah.

Serving Indonesia — one of the world's largest Umrah source markets — the programme deploys qualified doctors and nurses with each pilgrim cohort, from pre-trip health screening through completion of rituals in Makkah and Madinah and safe return home. A successful pilot with an Indonesian cohort has already validated the model's safety, logistics, and spiritual experience.

Redefining Who Can Perform Umrah

The programme is designed for pilgrims who have historically been advised against travel, including those managing Type 2 Diabetes, hypertension, or cardiac conditions; those recovering from surgery; wheelchair-dependent pilgrims; elderly individuals without family accompaniment; cancer survivors in remission; and women travelling without a male guardian.

Rather than treating health as a disqualifier, the programme builds a full medical infrastructure around the pilgrim's journey.

Core features of the programme include:

Continuous Medical Supervision: Dedicated doctors and licensed health professionals accompany each curated pilgrim cohort throughout the journey — from the point of departure through ritual completion and safe return.

AI-Driven Health Monitoring: Docquity's proprietary AI platform equips the accompanying medical team with real-time clinical intelligence, enabling proactive intervention and personalised care protocols throughout the journey.

Personalised Care Packages: Tailored itineraries accommodate each pilgrim's physical pace and medical requirements.

Validated by a Successful Pilot: The programme was piloted with a select cohort of Indonesian pilgrims, accompanied by qualified doctors providing continuous medical supervision.

A New Standard for Inclusive Religious Tourism

Developed in alignment with Saudi Arabia's broader tourism and pilgrim experience objectives, and supported through engagement with ecosystem stakeholders including the Saudi Tourism Authority (STA), the programme aims to enhance accessibility, safety, and service quality for pilgrims requiring medical support during their Umrah journey.

Statements

Ibrahim Alturki, Chairman and CEO, Growth Partner, said:

"This initiative represents a profound leap forward in how we serve pilgrims. Umrah is a deeply personal and spiritual undertaking, and no one should have to choose between their health and their faith. Through this programme, we are delivering not just medical supervision, but peace of mind — allowing each pilgrim to focus entirely on their spiritual journey."

Amit Vithal, Co-Founder and Chief Business Officer, Docquity, said:

"Docquity's mission has always been to put the power of trusted medical expertise in the hands of those who need it most. Bringing our healthcare professional network and AI-driven health intelligence to the Umrah journey is a natural extension of that mission. We are honoured to work alongside Growth Partner and contribute to the development of innovative healthcare-enabled pilgrimage experiences aligned with the Kingdom's broader tourism and pilgrim experience ambitions."

About the Partners

Growth Partner (GP) — Saudi Arabia

Growth Partner is a forward-thinking investment holding company dedicated to reshaping the travel and tourism industry across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the broader MEA region.

Docquity — Singapore

Docquity is Southeast Asia's largest professional community of doctors, connecting healthcare professionals through technology and AI-driven clinical insights.

Notes to Editors

Indonesia is one of the world's largest Umrah source markets.

The programme is aligned with Saudi Vision 2030 tourism and pilgrim experience ambitions.

A pilot programme with Indonesian pilgrims was successfully completed prior to this launch.

SOURCE Docquity