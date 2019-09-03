Growth Prompts REI Systems to Hire Executives for Key Roles

STERLING, Va., Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- REI Systems announced today that growth has necessitated additions to the executive team. The growth has been driven by recent calls for REI Systems' services from new customers including the Departments of Defense and Commerce, the US Citizenship and Immigration Services, and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

Gene Zapfel - REI Systems' Chief Growth Officer. Gene will lead growth across REI Systems, broadening and strengthening existing offerings and creating new ones in areas where government most needs reliable, effective, and innovative technology. He will also support corporate acquisitions. With experience spanning nearly three decades including executive positions at Unisys and Booz Allen , Gene strengthens our team as REI Systems expands services, staff, and geographic footprint.

Jason McGill - REI Systems' Grants Management Systems Business Development Director. Jason will lead the growth of one of our core business offering, grants management, by delivering on federal agencies' strategic vision, surpassing customer expectations, and collaborating with partners to scale and succeed. His 20-plus years of IT experience, which included holding a senior position at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Grants Center of Excellence, will support our goal of growing and expanding services in the federal grants management arena.

Finally, we congratulate Veer Bhartiya, Chairman and Co-Founder, for his retirement after a 30-year successful career at REI Systems. We are proud that such an imaginative and creative technologist dedicated his career to our vision of making an impact on millions of lives.

Since 1989, REI Systems has sustained decades-long customer relationships, providing technology-driven solutions that impact millions of peoples' lives. As a mission-first technology solutions provider, we specialize in grant management, analytics, Agile software development, CI/CD, DevSecOps, application modernization, and platform-based solutions. We also provide advice that complements technology, such as strategy, change management, communications, IT investment analysis, and Technology Business Management (TBM). Our employee-owners pride themselves in delivering meaningful and sustainable results that exceed our customers' expectations.

