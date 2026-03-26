Growvana and The Beachwaver Co. Announce Strategic Partnership to Expand Across Digital and Retail Commerce

The partnership brings together one of beauty's most influential brands with the only omnichannel

operating layer purpose-built to integrate capital, infrastructure, execution, and global scale into one system for growth.

CHICAGO, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Growvana the only omnichannel operating layer designed to help modern brands scale across digital and physical commerce, today announced a strategic partnership with The Beachwaver Co, the women-owned beauty brand widely recognized for reshaping the hair styling category through product innovation, founder-led storytelling, and deep consumer loyalty.

Under the partnership, Growvana and its execution partner, Rebelution, will support Beachwaver's continued expansion across major e-commerce, social commerce, and retail channels, including Amazon, Walmart, Target, and other strategic points of distribution. The collaboration reflects a growing market reality: as brands scale, sustainable growth requires more than channel presence. It requires a unified operating layer capable of aligning capital, inventory, technology, logistics, and execution with precision.

That is the system Growvana was built to provide. Post this

That is the system Growvana was built to provide.

"Innovation has always been at the core of Beachwaver's mission, and Growvana is a partner that not only understands that — they champion it. As Co-Founder, I'm thrilled to align with a team that's built to support the velocity and vision that an independent brand like ours demands. This partnership is a powerful next step in how we scale, evolve, and lead."

Erin Potempa-Wall, Co-Founder, Beachwaver

In a commerce landscape increasingly defined by fragmentation, margin pressure, and operational complexity, Growvana offers a fundamentally different model. Rather than relying on a patchwork of agencies, software tools, capital providers, and service partners, brands can leverage a single integrated platform that connects the full chain of growth—from infrastructure and working capital to channel execution and global expansion. The result is greater speed, tighter alignment, and stronger commercial outcomes.

Beachwaver represents an ideal fit for that model. Since introducing the original patented rotating curling iron, the company has built one of the most recognizable and trusted brands in beauty, translating product innovation into sustained omnichannel relevance. What began as a breakthrough hero product has evolved into a broader beauty and haircare platform with meaningful traction across direct-to-consumer, social commerce, marketplaces, and national retail. Its continued momentum, combined with a strong founder-led brand identity and highly engaged customer base, positions the company for significant expansion across today's most important commerce environments.

"Beachwaver has built the kind of brand that is increasingly rare in today's market—one with real consumer loyalty, real relevance, and real momentum," said Rohan Thambrahalli, Founder of Growvana. "Our role is to bring the operating infrastructure around that demand so the brand can scale more aggressively and with greater control. Growvana was built to solve the structural challenges that limit growth for modern brands. By integrating capital infrastructure, systems connectivity, operational expertise, and channel execution into one accountable framework, we enable brands like Beachwaver to unlock growth that would be difficult to achieve through fragmented solutions. We are proud to partner with a company of Beachwaver's caliber as it enters its next phase."

As part of the partnership, Growvana will serve as the strategic and operational foundation behind Beachwaver's omnichannel expansion, integrating the systems, workflows, and financial infrastructure required to execute across channels at scale. Rebelution will lead day-to-day execution across key marketplaces and retail operations, bringing deep expertise in channel management, retail readiness, logistics coordination, and performance accountability.

Together, Growvana and Rebelution provide a model that is increasingly differentiated in the market: one partner with the ability to unify growth strategy, working capital, inventory flow, commerce infrastructure, retailer execution, and operating discipline under a single system. For brands navigating the complexity of modern retail and digital commerce, that model replaces operational drag with coordinated scale.

The timing is significant. Beachwaver has continued to expand its retail footprint while strengthening its position across social and digital commerce channels. The brand has demonstrated particular strength in live selling, creator-led demand generation, and content-driven conversion—areas that are rapidly reshaping how beauty brands acquire customers and win share. Its ability to perform across owned channels, marketplaces, and retail environments underscores the durability of the brand and the scale of the opportunity ahead.

More broadly, the partnership reflects a structural shift underway across consumer brands. The next generation of winners will not be defined solely by product or marketing. They will be defined by their ability to connect demand creation with infrastructure, and brand momentum with execution. In that environment, the competitive advantage moves to the operating layer.

This partnership is not simply about expanding distribution. It is about building the systems required to support durable, profitable, and omnichannel growth. With Growvana providing the operating layer and Rebelution driving execution, Beachwaver is positioned to accelerate its presence across the channels that matter most—while preserving the brand integrity, consumer trust, and strategic focus that made it successful in the first place.

About Growvana and Rebelution

Growvana, together with Rebelution, provides the only omnichannel operating layer purpose-built to help modern brands scale across digital and physical commerce. By combining capital infrastructure, platform connectivity, operational execution, logistics coordination, and deep channel expertise into one accountable system, Growvana and Rebelution enable brands to grow faster, operate more efficiently, and expand with greater precision across Amazon, Walmart, Target, and broader retail. Together, they replace fragmented solutions with a unified engine for profitable, scalable growth.

About The Beachwaver Co.

The Beachwaver Co. is a women-owned beauty brand founded by celebrity hairstylist Sarah Potempa and her sisters Erin and Emily. Founded in 2010 and launched in 2012 after two years of research and development, the company is best known for introducing the original patented rotating curling iron. It has grown into a leading beauty platform spanning hair tools, styling, haircare, body care, and fragrance. Beachwaver has built a loyal consumer following through innovation, founder-led storytelling, and omnichannel expansion across digital, social, and retail channels.

SOURCE Growvana