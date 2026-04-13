Growvana Becomes Title Sponsor of Amplify Beginning in 2026, Deepening Its Commitment to the Next Generation of High-Growth Consumer Brands

A long-term title sponsorship of one of the most influential networks in DTC, retail, and CPG positions Growvana at the center of the conversations, connections, and operating decisions shaping the future of commerce.

DALLAS and CHICAGO, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Growvana, the omnichannel operating layer purpose-built to help modern consumer brands scale across digital and physical commerce, today announced that it will become the title sponsor of Amplify, beginning in 2026.

The partnership deepens Growvana's presence among founder-led brands seeking more than fragmented service providers, placing the company alongside the operators, entrepreneurs, and decision-makers building the next generation of breakout consumer brands. Amplify's platform brings this community to life through curated, high-intent experiences across Los Angeles and New York, with founder-focused city series events, VIP dinners, and accelerator-style gatherings designed to drive real relationships and real business outcomes.

Growvana is deepening its access to one of the most concentrated pools of high-intent brand founders in the market. Post this

Unlike traditional event sponsorships that often sit at the perimeter, Amplify is designed to integrate partners directly into the experience through main-stage programming, curated conversations, content moments, community visibility, and direct access to high-value attendees. For Growvana, that makes Amplify more than a sponsorship platform. It makes it a strategic demand-generation environment aligned with the company's long-term vision and gives the company a meaningful role in helping shape future conversations in e-commerce.

"Growvana was built for brands that have outgrown fragmented solutions," said Rohan Thambrahalli, Founder of Growvana. "Most founders do not need another agency, another software tool, or another disconnected vendor. They need an operating layer that can unify capital, infrastructure, technology, execution, and channel expertise into one accountable system. Amplify has built one of the most relevant founder ecosystems in the market, and we are proud to become title sponsor as we invest in the brands and operators defining what comes next."

Amplify has quickly emerged as a trusted, founder-led platform built by founders, for founders. Its programming brings together highly engaged leaders across DTC, retail, and CPG in intentionally curated environments designed to foster learning, connection, and commercial momentum. Amplify's 2026 audience profile includes 150–200+ attendees per city-series event, a strong concentration of founders, co-founders, CEOs, and C-suite executives, and a brand mix spanning companies from approximately $1 million to $300 million in revenue, with a core concentration in the $5 million to $20 million range. Prior attendees and participating brands have included notable names such as Dude Wipes, Cymbiotika, Clearstem, Caraway, and Saltaire, reflecting Amplify's reach across beauty, wellness, apparel, food and beverage, and the broader ecommerce ecosystem.

For Growvana, this audience is highly aligned with the company's ideal partner profile: modern consumer brands with strong products and real momentum that now need a more powerful system to scale. Through its platform, Growvana integrates working capital, retail and marketplace connectivity, operational infrastructure, demand generation, and execution expertise across channels including Amazon, Walmart, Target, TikTok Shop, DTC, and beyond. The result is a model designed to help brands grow faster, operate more efficiently, and enter new channels with greater confidence and precision.

As title sponsor, Growvana intends to use the Amplify platform not simply to increase visibility, but to create meaningful value for founders in the room. Across 2026 and beyond, the company plans to contribute insight-driven programming, founder education, strategic introductions, and operating perspectives tailored to the real challenges brands face as they move from early traction to scaled, omnichannel growth.

"Amplify has created a highly differentiated environment where serious founders and operators come together to learn, connect, and build," said Hamza Naqvi, Co-Founder of Amplify. "Growvana understands that — and more importantly, they understand what founders actually need to scale. This isn't a logo on a banner. It's a partnership rooted in real operating expertise, and we're excited to build something meaningful together for our community."

The sponsorship also supports Growvana's broader growth agenda in the consumer sector. By establishing a flagship presence within Amplify's network, Growvana is deepening its access to one of the most concentrated pools of high-intent brand founders in the market. The company expects the partnership to become a meaningful catalyst for new relationships, new brand partnerships, and long-term commercial expansion, with the goal of onboarding 25 new brands by the end of 2026 through this sponsorship and the broader founder network it supports.

At a time when consumer brands are facing growing complexity across retail, marketplaces, logistics, capital, and customer acquisition, the need for integrated operating support has become increasingly important. Through its title sponsorship of Amplify, Growvana is investing in the founder ecosystem while strengthening its position as a long-term growth partner for ambitious consumer brands.

About Growvana

Growvana is a fintech commerce platform built to help modern brands scale across retail and digital channels. By integrating capital infrastructure, platform connectivity, operational execution, and channel expertise into one accountable system, Growvana enables brands to grow faster, operate more efficiently, and expand with greater precision across Amazon, retail, DTC, and emerging commerce channels.

About Amplify

Amplify is a founder-led network and event platform built to bring together the most ambitious brands, operators, and partners across DTC, retail, and CPG. Through curated city-series events, community experiences, VIP gatherings, and tactical programming, Amplify creates high-value environments where meaningful relationships and real growth opportunities can happen. Its 2026 platform includes events in founder-dense markets across the United States and a community shaped by founders, for founders.

SOURCE Growvana