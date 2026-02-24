GROWVANA APPOINTS FORMER SAMSUNG EXECUTIVE JAMES KRAKOWSKI TO GLOBAL ADVISORY BOARD

Former SVP/Head of National Retail Sales at Samsung Electronics America brings institutional retail discipline and go-to-market rigor to Growvana's global commerce platform.

DALLAS, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Growvana, the global operating layer for modern commerce, today announced the appointment of James Krakowski to its Advisory Board. Krakowski, currently Global Chief Commercial Officer at Megapixel and formerly Senior Vice President and Head of National Retail Sales at Samsung Electronics America, joins the company as an Advisor to the Board. His appointment signals a significant advancement in Growvana's institutional maturity as the company accelerates the deployment of its integrated capital and infrastructure platform for consumer brands worldwide.

Growvana is systematically constructing the financial and operational backbone for the next generation of global commerce. By integrating purchase order funding, fulfillment infrastructure, and demand generation into a single operating layer, the company provides scaling brands with the requisite architecture to compete in a fragmented global marketplace. Krakowski's arrival underscores the company's commitment to layering institutional-grade commercial discipline atop this infrastructure.

Krakowski brings decades of senior leadership experience in consumer electronics, retail strategy, and complex B2B ecosystems. During his tenure as Head of National Retail Sales and SVP at Samsung Electronics America from August 2022 through December 2025, he steered commercial strategy across the company's most critical retail partnerships.

As Advisor to the Board, Krakowski will help ensure discipline and help guide Growvana's go-to-market strategy, investment cadence, and organizational design. His experience and leadership will support converting Growvana's rapid expansion into repeatable, scalable playbooks. Specifically, he will help guide the development of executive-level engagement strategies, ensuring that Growvana's portfolio brands are positioned effectively within major retail channels.

"We are moving past the phase of proving our model and into the phase of industrializing it," said Justin McMillan, Founder and CEO of Growvana. "James brings a caliber of retail discipline and go-to-market precision that is rare in our sector. His guidance will be instrumental as we structure our global expansion and deepen our integration with the world's largest retail ecosystems."

Krakowski's expertise is particularly relevant as Growvana seeks to bridge the gap between agile, digital-native brands and the structured requirements of mass retail. His experience navigating the complex requirements of the retail ecosystem will provide Growvana's leadership team with critical foresight as they navigate high-volume commercial agreements.

"The commerce landscape is fragmented, and brands are struggling to align capital with execution," said James Krakowski. "What excites me about Growvana is that they aren't just offering funding or logistics in isolation; they are building the complete operating system—capital, infrastructure, and a demand engine combined. I look forward to helping the Board and leadership team build the systems and repeatable growth models necessary to scale this vision globally."

This appointment reinforces Growvana's strategy of surrounding its executive team with seasoned operators who possess deep domain expertise in global supply chain, retail merchandising, and corporate governance.

"James's track record of managing complex commercial relationships at the highest levels of the consumer electronics industry makes him an invaluable asset to our governance structure," said Ryan Mulvany, Head of Growth at Growvana. "His perspective will help ensure our strategic planning remains grounded in the realities of the global retail market."

Growvana is the operating layer for modern commerce, providing a unified platform that enables consumer brands to scale globally. The company combines non-dilutive capital deployment, global distribution and fulfillment infrastructure, and an integrated demand generation engine into a single commercial stack. By solving the structural inefficiencies of inventory financing and logistics, Growvana empowers brands to focus on product innovation while the platform handles the complexities of global execution.

James Krakowski is a veteran commercial leader with deep expertise in consumer electronics, retail strategy, and global business development. He currently serves as Global Chief Commercial Officer at Megapixel. Previously, he served as Senior Vice President and Head of National Retail Sales at Samsung Electronics America (2022–2025), where he led commercial strategy across the national retail landscape. His career encompasses extensive leadership roles focused on driving revenue growth, optimizing channel strategy, and building high-performance sales organizations.

