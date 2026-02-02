"Grubhub Will Eat the Fees": George Clooney and Yorgos Lanthimos Lead the Brand's Big Game Debut, Redefining Restaurant Delivery with New No-Fee Benefit

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/grubhub/9254457-en-grubhub-big-game-debut-delivery-service-fee-promotion

Unlike short–term promotions or limited–time discounts, this new no–fee benefit is designed to deliver lasting value across the entire delivery ecosystem. It's a core part of Grubhub's business model and is intended to be offered for the long haul. No gimmicks – just more of the food diners love without fees that turn bigger orders into bigger costs. Diners gain confidence and clarity at checkout, while restaurants benefit from larger basket sizes and more frequent orders.

Grubhub's move reflects the way people are ordering today. In fact, the average fee on an order over $50 across delivery apps is about $13, and that really adds up. For families placing just one $50+ delivery order per week, this translates into about $675 in annual fee savings. By removing delivery and service fees on those orders, Grubhub is putting money back where it belongs — helping diners save millions annually without changing a single step at checkout.

"For too long, ordering delivery has come with sticker shock. Today, we're changing that by fundamentally rethinking how delivery pricing works and putting hundreds of millions of dollars back into customers' pockets," said Howard Migdal, CEO of Grubhub. "'Grubhub Will Eat the Fees' reflects our vision for a more affordable, sustainable delivery ecosystem – and our commitment to delivering real value to customers every day."

Reinventing the Playbook on Culture's Biggest Night

Grubhub's Big Game debut brings together two award-winning creative forces – George Clooney and Yorgos Lanthimos. The "Grubhub Will Eat the Fees" commercial will air in the third quarter of the Big Game on Sunday, February 8.

The cinematic spot unfolds at an extravagant dinner party where guests indulge in an over-the-top feast of takeout dishes – until the final course arrives: the fees. In a shocking and subversive twist, Clooney, a proven disruptor, shocks the table by stepping in and proclaiming Grubhub will eat the fees.

"Grubhub is great, working with Yorgos was fantastic, and I couldn't be happier to be part of this campaign," remarked Clooney.

The commercial was created and produced by creative agency Anomaly and can be viewed here.

Eating the Fees from the Screens to the Streets

The Big Game spot kicks off a broader, value-focused campaign extending well beyond the 30-second commercial. The effort includes out-of-home advertising, digital activations, and exclusive rich restaurant deals, all designed to challenge what diners can and should expect from food delivery.

"This is a defining moment for Grubhub. A business shift this fundamental required a creative vision to match," says Marnie Kain, VP & Head of Brand at Grubhub. "By pairing Yorgos' avant-garde lens with George's effortless gravitas, we've transformed our new value proposition into a cultural moment. We're not just eating the fees—we're making it impossible for the world to look at delivery the same way again."

Big Game, Bigger Deals for Diners

No football game is complete without a great spread, but fees have long been the unwelcome final course. That changes now. To celebrate the launch of Grubhub's new no-fee benefit, a slate of exclusive deals will roll out during Big Game week and continue throughout the winter, perfect for game-day feasts, Valentine's Day plans, and cozy nights in when you don't feel like leaving the house.

Big Game Week Deals (February 1–8)

As fans gear up for the Big Game, Grubhub diners can activate the no-fee benefit on restaurant orders over $50 and stack it with limited-time offers from fan-favorite brands, including:

Chipotle : $20 off $50+ (available through February 15)

: $20 off $50+ (available through February 15) Popeyes : $15 off $50+

: $15 off $50+ Burger King : $20 off $50+

: $20 off $50+ Taco Bell: $15 off $50+

But There's More: Winter Comfort Deals

The savings don't stop when the final whistle blows. To keep the celebration going, Grubhub will continue rolling out exclusive deals throughout February and March, making it easier to enjoy comfort food favorites all winter long, without delivery or service fees on orders over $50. Featured winter deals include offers from:

Papa Johns: $15 off $50+

$15 off $50+ KFC: $15 off $50+

$15 off $50+ Pizza Hut: $15 off $50+

$15 off $50+ Shake Shack: $15 off $50+

$15 off $50+ Wingstop: Free 15pc Wings on $50+

Free 15pc Wings on $50+ Jimmy John's: $15 off $50+

$15 off $50+ Chili's: $10 off $50+

$10 off $50+ Buffalo Wild Wings: $15 off $50+

Offers will rotate throughout February and March. See the Grubhub app for full details and availability.

From family feasts to Friday night date nights, Grubhub will eat the delivery and service fees on restaurant orders over $50. The benefit applies to individual and group orders. Taxes and a small number of regulatory or government-mandated charges, like a bag charge, will still apply depending on location. Learn more at https://bit.ly/GHEatTheFees.

About Grubhub

Grubhub is a leading U.S. ordering and delivery marketplace dedicated to connecting customers with their favorite local restaurants, merchants, and convenience retailers. Grubhub elevates online ordering through innovative restaurant technology, easy-to-use platforms, and an improved delivery experience. Part of Wonder, Grubhub features over 415,000 merchants in more than 4,000 U.S. cities.

