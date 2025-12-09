Grubhub's 2025 Delivered Trend Report Confirms America Entered Its Foodmaxxing Era to Get the Most Out of Every Bite and Sip

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/grubhub/9254456-en-grubhub-2025-delivered-trend-report-confirms-foodmaxxing

Grubhub's trend report analyzes millions of orders placed throughout the year on the Grubhub platform, and they all tell the same story: this was the year food had to prove itself. People wanted meals that did everything from boosting energy to supporting gut health, and of course, hitting those protein goals. If food didn't do something for you, it wasn't getting ordered.

See below for the full report and how Foodmaxxing showed up in Grubhub orders across the country*:

FIBERMAXXING: THE GUT HEALTH ERA

Beans were the breakout star of Foodmaxxing. Grocery bean orders on Grubhub jumped 135%, totaling more than 1.5 tons of legumes delivered nationwide.

Dense bean salads – chickpeas, black beans, kidney beans – became the unofficial lunch of wellness heroes and gut-health enthusiasts, racking up millions of views across social media. Los Angeles led bean ordering nationwide on the platform this year. Peak Foodmaxxing behavior.

TINNED FISH: THE ULTIMATE UPGRADED BASIC

Foodmaxing rules are all about consuming simple things that have an outsized impact, and tinned fish did just that. Grubhub orders of tinned fish tripled in 2025, with grocery purchases up 209% over 2024.

What used to sit quietly in a pantry became photo-ready spreads: curated boards, artisanal sourdough, pickled veggies, and glossy olive-oil drizzles. Protein-packed, healthy fats, simple prep, and always camera-ready, that's Foodmaxxing math.

THE YEAR PROTEIN BECAME A PERSONALITY

2025 wasn't just high-protein, it was protein-coded. Diners didn't simply eat it; they chased it, flaunted it, and folded it into everything. Protein-labeled grocery items available on Grubhub increased nearly 20%, popping up in unexpected places from cookies to popcorn to cinnamon rolls.

But even with all the experimentation, the country's true protein obsession held strong. Grubhub diners ordered more than 750+ nuggets, tenders, and strips from restaurants every single hour; that's about 5.2 million so far this year (and climbing). And in the country's biggest cities, 76% of all chicken orders included nuggets. New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, and Philadelphia proudly lead the way – true capitals of nugget nation.

Foodmaxxing rule #1: if it gives you protein and joy, it stays.

COLD FOAM: THE LITTLE LUXURY AMERICA WOULDN'T SKIP

Foodmaxxing is about micro-upgrades that make everyday routines feel elevated. Enter cold foam. Cold foam orders surged 75% on Grubhub this year, becoming the go-to coffee enhancement for people who refused to settle for "just a latte." Every morning coffee suddenly had that extra layer of flavor and texture that served main character energy.

MATCHA WAS THE GREEN FLAG OF 2025

Matcha became the drink of choice for anyone optimizing their day. Matcha orders on Grubhub jumped 34% as it shifted from a niche wellness drink to a staple energy source. Focused energy + L-theanine calm + aesthetic rituals on your FYP = prime Foodmaxxing territory.

AMERICA'S EGG-ERA

Eggs entered their redemption arc in 2025. Grubhub grocery orders skyrocketed 58%, fueled by protein-packed breakfasts, meal-prep mania, and the rise of viral egg "flights" taking over social feeds.

As for the most-ordered egg dish? The sausage, egg, and cheese sandwich. New York, Los Angeles, and Chicago led the charge in SEC orders, proof that the sandwich is still America's undefeated breakfast MVP. Demand was so strong, someone in one of these cities was unwrapping an SEC every few minutes.

It's safe to say, the once humble egg has finally cracked its way back into diners' hearts and carts.

THE CONVENIENCE STORE GLOW UP

One of the biggest Foodmaxxing surprises? The rise of convenience stores as meal destinations. In a shift from soda-dominated purchases from Grubhub's 2024 findings, the top items ordered weren't chips or candy. They were hot, protein-forward, grab-and-go foods like taquitos, chicken rollers, and hot dogs. Convenience got strategic.

HYDRATION GOES PRIME TIME

Foodmaxxing didn't stop at eating; hydration leveled up too. Grubhub delivered more than 76K electrolyte drinks per month, turning hydration into a curated routine for recovery, focus, and productivity. Tap water simply could not keep up.

*Insights are based on 2025 order data from 1/1/2025 to 10/15/2025 on Grubhub platforms.

**Benefits apply on eligible standard orders that meet the applicable subtotal minimum only. Additional fees (including service fees and priority delivery fees) may apply. Grubhub+ is an automatically renewing membership service requiring recurring payments at the then-current rate (currently $9.99/mo) plus tax until canceled. For more details and terms on Grubhub+, visit grubhub.com/plus. AMAZON, AMAZON.COM, AMAZON PRIME and the AMAZON PRIME logo are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates.

