Grubhub Debuts MasterChef Table, Delivering Dishes from MasterChef Alumni Directly to Diners' Homes Across the U.S.

Available in more than 20 markets across the U.S., MasterChef Table features 11 gourmet dishes that embody American comfort foods expertly crafted by season 11 winner Kelsey Murphy, season 10 winner Dorian Hunter, season 9 winner Gerron Hurt and season 10 fan-favorite winner, Michael Silverstein. Fans and diners can enjoy dishes like the Spicy Maple Bacon Fried Chicken Sandwich and Nashville Hot Shrimp Tacos in areas including Alexandria, VA, Boston, MA, Bridgeport, CT, Chicago, IL, Los Angeles, CA, New York City, NY, North Hollywood, CA, Washington, D.C., and more.

"The dishes we create on 'MasterChef' are enjoyed by a few legendary judges, but as a chef, I always want as many people as possible to experience my culinary creations," said Kelsey Murphy, winner of MasterChef Season 11. "With MasterChef Table, Grubhub is giving me and a few of my favorite Chefs the special opportunity to share our unique twists on comfort foods with fans and diners all over the country."

"We're always looking for ways to deliver new experiences to diners. Our partnership with MasterChef gives them exactly that, a seat at the table in the comfort of their home," said Marnie Boyer, vice president of restaurant acquisition at Grubhub. "The MasterChef Table virtual restaurant adds more delectable food options to Grubhub's extensive lineup of eateries and provides an additional revenue stream to our restaurant partners."

The MasterChef Table menu is complete with appetizers, sides, and main courses from specific MasterChef alumni:

Kelsey Murphy : Spicy Maple Bacon Fried Chicken Sandwich; Skewered Shrimp Elotes

: Spicy Maple Bacon Fried Chicken Sandwich; Skewered Shrimp Elotes Dorian Hunter : Down South Quesadilla; Bangin Buffalo Chicken Fries; Italian Hoagie Burger (The Dorian Burger)

: Down South Quesadilla; Bangin Buffalo Chicken Fries; Italian Hoagie Burger (The Dorian Burger) Gerron Hurt : Southern Horsey Slaw; Nashville Hot Mac n' Cheese; Nashville Hot Shrimp Tacos

: Southern Horsey Slaw; Nashville Hot Mac n' Cheese; Nashville Hot Shrimp Tacos Michael Silverstein : Loaded Blue Cheese Lovers' Steakhouse Wedge; Queso-Smothered Texas Fajitas; Triple-Stacked Smash Burger

"We're thrilled that for the first time, through this ground-breaking partnership with Grubhub, MasterChef fans will now have the opportunity to order menu items created by their favorite MasterChef contestants and winners via the Grubhub app," says Tamaya Petteway, Senior Vice President, Brand Partnerships & Digital, Endemol Shine North America. "And we're also truly excited that through MasterChef Table, MasterChef will be introduced to Grubhub's active database of 'foodies' and consumers who enjoy having new food experiences while dining at home."

"Across Fox Entertainment, we take pride in creating impactful, relevant, and highly customized opportunities that enable our partners to authentically reach the audiences they most value," said Suzanne Sullivan, Executive Vice President of Ad Sales, FOX Entertainment. "As we are launching season 12 of MasterChef cannot think of a better partner than Grubhub to deliver delicious dishes from previous winners."

Later this season on MasterChef, chefs will be given a Grubhub-themed Mystery Box challenge, where contestants must create a gourmet version of the most popular dishes on the online food delivery marketplace.

For more information about MasterChef Table, including the menu, the chefs behind the menu, and if MasterChef Table is currently available in your neighborhood, visit grubhub.com/mastercheftable .

To celebrate MasterChef Table, Grubhub is launching a sweepstakes, giving a few lucky diners an exclusive at-home experience, including a one-of-a-kind MasterChef-themed table, fully-serviced maître d', and a plethora of dishes from MasterChef Table to enjoy. Qualified applicants can enter the sweepstakes by placing an eligible order on MasterChef Table and using code "TABLE" at checkout. For more details, please visit https://lp.grubhub.com/masterchef-table-sweepstakes/ .

Diners across the country can enjoy a premium MasterChef Table meal at home while watching the newest season of MasterChef, airing Wednesdays (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. As always, the Grubhub Guarantee ensures meals are delivered on time, at the lowest price, or Grubhub will make it right.

About Grubhub

Grubhub is part of Just Eat Takeaway.com (LSE: JET, AMS: TKWY), a leading global online food delivery marketplace. Dedicated to connecting more than 32 million diners with the food they love from their favorite local restaurants, Grubhub elevates food ordering through innovative restaurant technology, easy-to-use platforms and an improved delivery experience. Grubhub features more than 320,000 restaurant partners in over 4,000 U.S. cities.

About Endemol Shine North America

Endemol Shine North America delivers world-class content and compelling storytelling to multiple platforms in the U.S. and across the globe.

A division of Banijay, the world's largest international content producer and distributor, subsidiary production companies in the U.S. include Authentic Entertainment, Truly Original, 51 Minds Entertainment, Bunim/Murray Productions, and Stephen David Entertainment. Its Endemol Shine Latino division oversees all original Spanish and Portuguese-language operations across Latin America, including Endemol Shine Brasil, Mexico City-based Endemol Shine Boomdog and Banijay Mexico and U.S. Hispanic.

Endemol Shine North America is behind such hit series as "Big Brother" (CBS), "MasterChef" (FOX), "MasterChef Junior" (FOX), "Wipeout" (TBS), "LEGO Masters" (FOX), "The Courtship" (USA/Peacock), "Foodtastic" (Disney+), "Married to Real Estate" (HGTV), "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" (Bravo), "The Real Housewives of Potomac" (Bravo), "Below Deck" (Bravo), "Below Deck Mediterranean" (Bravo), "Below Deck Sailing Yacht" (Bravo), "Below Deck Down Under" (Peacock), "Swamp People" (History), "The Challenge" (MTV, Paramount+, CBS) and the upcoming launches of "The Surreal Life" (VH1), "The Real Housewives of Dubai" (Bravo) and "Ripley" (Showtime).

About FOX Entertainment

FOX Entertainment's 30-year legacy of innovative, hit programming includes 9-1-1, 9-1-1: LONE STAR, THE MASKED SINGER, THE CLEANING LADY, NEXT LEVEL CHEF, LEGO MASTERS, THE SIMPSONS, "Empire," "24," "The X-Files" and "American Idol." In addition to delivering high-quality scripted, non-scripted, animation, live content and major sports for the broadcast network, FOX Entertainment oversees the operations of FOX Alternative Entertainment, its in-house unscripted studio that produces THE MASKED SINGER, I CAN SEE YOUR VOICE and NAME THAT TUNE, among other series; the award-winning animation studio Bento Box Entertainment, which produces animated content for FOX, including the Emmy Award-winning hit BOB'S BURGERS and new series DUNCANVILLE, THE GREAT NORTH and HOUSEBROKEN, as well as programming for other broadcast, streaming and cable platforms; and Blockchain Creative Labs, a Web3 studio formed in 2021 by FOX Entertainment and Bento Box, to build, launch, manage and sell Non-Fungible Token (NFT) content and experiences, and fungible tokens, as well as digital goods and assets.

FOX Entertainment also recently formed the production venture Studio Ramsay Global, in partnership with award-winning chef, restaurateur and presenter Gordon Ramsay, to develop, produce and distribute culinary and lifestyle programming for FOX such as NEXT LEVEL CHEF, its fast-growing ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) service, Tubi and platforms worldwide. Tubi features more than 40,000 movies and television series, and news content that's available in the U.S., Canada, Mexico and Australia. FOX Entertainment also acquired the entertainment platform TMZ and all its media properties, including its hit syndicated magazine programs, TMZ and TMZ LIVE, and its flagship digital platform, TMZ.com. Most recently, FOX Entertainment acquired MarVista Entertainment, a global leader in made-for-platform original content. Ranking among the world's leading independent studios, MarVista will focus on developing and producing content for FOX's digital platforms, including Tubi, as well as for third-party platforms worldwide.

