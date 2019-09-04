Grubhub Features Hundreds Of Millions Of Dollars In Free Food With The Launch Of "Perks"

Whether it's a special deal at a local spot or hundreds of dollars in free food from restaurants around the neighborhood, "Perks" offers Grubhub diners one place to find exclusive offers from nearby restaurants. "Restaurants have always used free food as a perk for their VIP diners - to keep them happy and coming back. We have now extended this practice to Grubhub diners by building loyalty tools so our restaurant partners can promote their restaurants more aggressively on our marketplace and reward their best digital diners as well," said Matt Maloney, Grubhub founder and CEO.

Perks will highlight many giveaways and incentives only available on Grubhub and will offer a seamless integration of restaurant loyalty programs so diners can earn and burn points digitally as well as on the restaurants' white label app or physically in-store. "Perks" will now be the go-to spot for diners to track all reward spending and find ongoing deals from nearby restaurants.

Starting today, eligible diners will be able to choose from a range of offers only available on Grubhub from participating restaurant locations, including:

Free Cheesy Gordita Crunch from Taco Bell

Free Original or Cinnamon Sugar Pretzel from Auntie Anne's

Free 1 Dozen Cheddar Bay Biscuits® from Red Lobster

Free 20 oz smoothie from Smoothie King

More "Perks" from the brands diners love - including Shake Shack, Just Salad, honeygrow, Pokeworks, and Argo Tea, among others - will also be available starting today and throughout the year.

"Perks," accessed with a tab at the bottom of the screen in the Grubhub and Seamless mobile apps, is comprised of two pieces:

Redeem lists all rewards earned or offered for immediate use, which can total more than $400 in free food at any given time -- from local restaurants to regional and national brands.

lists all rewards earned or offered for immediate use, which can total more than in free food at any given time -- from local restaurants to regional and national brands. Earn houses all restaurant loyalty programs where diners can easily enroll and track their progress toward reward goals.

Starting today, diners can find deals nearby by accessing the "Perks" tab in the most up-to-date version of the Grubhub and Seamless apps. To stay up-to-date on trends and restaurants nearby, check out the Grubhub Blog or follow along on Facebook and Instagram .

About Grubhub

Grubhub (NYSE: GRUB) is the nation's leading online and mobile food-ordering and delivery marketplace with the largest and most comprehensive network of restaurant partners, as well as the largest diner base. Dedicated to connecting diners with the food they love from their favorite local restaurants, Grubhub strives to elevate food ordering through innovative restaurant technology, easy-to-use platforms and an improved delivery experience. Grubhub is proud to work with more than 125,000 restaurant partners in over 2,400 U.S. cities and London. The Grubhub portfolio of brands includes Grubhub, Seamless, LevelUp, Tapingo, AllMenus and MenuPages.

SOURCE Grubhub

Related Links

http://www.grubhub.com

