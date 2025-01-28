Grubhub Grows Pet Category with the Addition of Pet Supplies Plus and Wag N' Wash

Customers can order from nearly 700 Pet Supplies Plus and Wag N' Wash locations for on-demand delivery

CHICAGO and LIVONIA, Mich., Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Grubhub is making it easier for pet owners to order food, toys, grooming essentials, accessories and more with the addition of a leading pet retailer, Pet Supplies Plus , and its emerging sister brand, Wag N' Wash , to its marketplace. Through this partnership, Grubhub customers can access thousands of pet-related products from nearly 700 Pet Supplies Plus and Wag N' Wash locations across the country.

With the convenience of on-demand delivery, pet owners no longer need to make last-minute trips to the store for pet food or supplies, making it easier than ever to care for their pets. In addition to essentials like food and toys, customers can order travel accessories, cold weather clothing and health and wellness items, including flea and tick treatments.

"Adding Pet Supplies Plus to Grubhub's growing list of partners highlights our continued commitment to offering a diverse range of products and services that meet the needs of all our customers," said Craig Whitmer, vice president of new verticals at Grubhub. "For pet owners, this partnership creates a seamless shopping experience, providing owners with access to a wide variety of pet products with the convenience and quality of on-demand home delivery."

As the hometown store for all things pets, Pet Supplies Plus is a neighborhood staple in each community it serves. Locally owned and operated, each store is staffed with a friendly, knowledgeable team and offers a wide selection of over 10,000 products from 400 brands.

"In everything we do, our neighbors always remain top priority," shared Chris Rowland, CEO of Pet Supplies Plus and Wag N' Wash. "Through this partnership with Grubhub, pet owners will have another resource to ensure their furry, scaly or feathery friend is cared for."

To celebrate, Grubhub is offering customers 30% off orders of $30+ from January 27th to February 9th.* Additionally, Pet Supplies Plus and Wag N' Wash are also available as part of Grubhub+ , Grubhub's loyalty program that allows members to enjoy benefits like $0 delivery fees and lower service fees on eligible orders, discounted priority delivery, ongoing member-only exclusive offers, and more.**

About Grubhub

Grubhub is a leading U.S. ordering and delivery marketplace dedicated to connecting customers with their favorite local restaurants, merchants and convenience retailers. Grubhub elevates online ordering through innovative restaurant technology, easy-to-use platforms, and an improved delivery experience. Part of Wonder Group, Grubhub features 375,000 merchants in over 4,000 U.S. cities.

About Pet Supplies Plus

Your neighborhood Pet Supplies Plus has everything you need for your furry, scaly and feathery friends. Its shelves are stocked with the right products, including a wide selection of over 10,000 natural and made in the USA products from 400 brands. Easily find all their favorites at prices you love, whether you shop in store or online using free curbside pickup, same-day delivery or Autoship. To help keep your pets happy and healthy, pet prescriptions can be filled online and delivered directly to your door. As the nation's largest pet retail franchise with more than 730 locations in 44 states and counting, Pet Supplies Plus makes shopping local simple. For more information visit www.petsuppliesplus.com .

About Wag N' Wash

Wag N' Wash Natural Pet Food & Grooming, a full-line dog grooming and self-wash specialty retail destination, has a mission to recognize, promote and foster the positive impact that companion pets and their humans have on each other. Wag N' Wash provides full-service grooming, self-wash facilities, baked dog treats, natural food, supplements, and toys. Wag N' Wash has ranked on Denver Business Journal's Colorado-Based Franchisors List, Franchise Times' Top 200+ List and Franchise Gator's Top 100 Franchisees List. Today, there are 25 Wag N' Wash locations open across the nation. To learn more about Wag N' Wash, please visit https://www.wagnwashfranchising.com/ .

*Terms and fees apply. Available for orders from participating Pet Supplies Plus and Wag N' Wash locations only on the Grubhub platform. Order subtotal must be at least $30 (before tax, tip, and fees). Discount will apply to the order subtotal only, up to $15 off. Available 1/27/2025 - 2/09/2025, or while supplies last. See applicable menu page for more details.

** Benefits apply to orders over the applicable subtotal minimum. Terms and additional fees apply. Learn more here .

SOURCE Grubhub