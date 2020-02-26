Grubhub Launches Industry Leading Membership Program With Unrivaled Rewards & Exclusive Benefits

Unlimited free delivery: from Grubhub+ restaurants, including many popular brands

Currently anyone can sign up for a free 14-day trial and experience how easy and valuable the program is, and for a limited time, diners participating in any other food delivery subscription program can receive an extended 30-day free trial to compare for themselves. Additionally, all students enrolled in any of the 150+ campuses that work with Grubhub will receive Grubhub+ for free!

"Whether they're trying us out for the first time or order many times a week, diners already love our exclusive Perks," said Sam Hall, Grubhub's Chief Product Officer. "Now with Grubhub+, we're excited to dramatically expand rewards while doubling our charitable impact and assisting with our elite support teams. We've pulled out all the stops for this program."

"Generous diner rewards are at the core of Grubhub's competitive strategy. As the only profitable company in our space, we are leveraging our profits to stay laser-focused on having the most restaurants in the network and giving away as much free food as possible," said Matt Maloney, Grubhub founder and CEO. "With the most restaurants and the best loyalty programs, we believe that we have the right formula and are ideally positioned for success."

After more than $200 million dollars in rewards were redeemed by diners across Grubhub platforms in 2019, Grubhub+ is a continuation of Grubhub's strategy to offer the most rewards in the industry. Last year Grubhub launched Perks, a treasure-trove of exclusive deals and savings along with new ways to earn and redeem restaurant loyalty rewards. Grubhub+ is a natural extension of Perks with free delivery and 10% Cashback.

Grubhub+ includes additional benefits like access to Elite Care, special menus, and events. The program also helps diners to do more for their communities because Grubhub will match member donations made with orders placed at Grubhub+ restaurants through our industry leading Donate the Change feature. Over the past year Grubhub diners have donated more than $10 million to No Kid Hungry by simply rounding up and donating their change, and now Grubhub will match subscribers' donations, giving members the opportunity to double their impact.

"Grubhub diners have shown significant interest in supporting their local communities. With their help, we made dramatic progress toward ending childhood hunger in the United States – but we still have a long way to go," said Billy Shore, Founder and Executive Chair of Share Our Strength. "By matching subscribers' donations, Grubhub is doubling down on their commitment to help us provide children with more meals. Grubhub+ members are doing twice as much good simply by joining the program and opting to donate their change."

For more information on all benefits or to sign up for Grubhub+, go to www.grubhub.com/plus .

About Grubhub

Grubhub (NYSE: GRUB) is a leading online and mobile food-ordering and delivery marketplace with the largest and most comprehensive network of restaurant partners, as well as more than 22 million active diners. Dedicated to connecting diners with the food they love from their favorite local restaurants, Grubhub elevates food ordering through innovative restaurant technology, easy-to-use platforms and an improved delivery experience. Grubhub features over 300,000 restaurants and is proud to partner with more than 155,000 of these restaurants in over 3,200 U.S. cities and London. The Grubhub portfolio of brands includes Grubhub, Seamless, LevelUp, AllMenus and MenuPages.

SOURCE Grubhub