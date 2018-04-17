Grubhub Makes Ordering Food with Friends Even Easier with Venmo Integration

Diners purchasing food on Grubhub, Seamless, or Eat24 mobile apps can now pay with their Venmo balance, linked bank account or debit card. Once the order is placed, diners can split the bill with Venmo, making it easier than ever to share the costs of group food orders with friends. This functionality is available to anyone who has the Venmo app installed on their mobile device and will automatically show up in their available payment options at checkout.

"More than sixty percent of our orders are placed on mobile devices, so we always look for ways to make it easier for diners to find, order and pay for the food they want, when and where they want it," said Sam Hall, chief product officer, Grubhub. "We're thrilled to bring Venmo as a payment to our diners, offering another popular and trusted way to pay for meals. Adding the 'split the bill' feature provides an additional level of convenience our diners have come to expect from us."

"Venmo was founded to provide people with an easier way to make and share payments with friends and family," said Mike Vaughan, Chief Operating Officer, Venmo. "We're excited to further our longstanding partnership with Grubhub through this integration and given so many food-related payments occur on Venmo each day, it brings the social payment experience our customers love to the mobile buying experiences we know they already enjoy."

About Grubhub

Grubhub (NYSE: GRUB) is the nation's leading online and mobile takeout food-ordering marketplace with the largest and most comprehensive network of restaurant partners, as well as the largest diner base. Dedicated to connecting diners with the food they love from their favorite local restaurants, Grubhub strives to elevate food ordering through innovative restaurant technology, easy-to-use platforms and an improved delivery experience. Grubhub is proud to work with more than 80,000 restaurant partners in over 1,600 U.S. cities and London. The Grubhub portfolio of brands includes Grubhub, Seamless, Eat24, AllMenus and MenuPages.

About Venmo

Venmo, a service of PayPal, Inc., is a leading mobile app in the U.S. used to move money between friends and family and pay at millions of retailers. Venmo makes payment a fun, social experience that eliminates the awkwardness that comes with cash or checks. For more information, visit https://www.venmo.com.

About PayPal

Fueled by a fundamental belief that having access to financial services creates opportunity, PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) is committed to democratizing financial services and empowering people and businesses to join and thrive in the global economy. Our open digital payments platform gives PayPal's 227 million active account holders the confidence to connect and transact in new and powerful ways, whether they are online, on a mobile device, in an app, or in person. Through a combination of technological innovation and strategic partnerships, PayPal creates better ways to manage and move money, and offers choice and flexibility when sending payments, paying or getting paid. Available in more than 200 markets around the world, the PayPal platform, including Braintree, Venmo and Xoom, enables consumers and merchants to receive money in more than 100 currencies, withdraw funds in 56 currencies and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies. For more information on PayPal, visit https://www.paypal.com/about. For PayPal Holdings, Inc. financial information, visit https://investor.paypal-corp.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/grubhub-makes-ordering-food-with-friends-even-easier-with-venmo-integration-300630821.html

SOURCE Grubhub

Related Links

https://www.grubhub.com

